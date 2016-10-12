Cubs rally to eliminate Giants, move on to NLCS

SAN FRANCISCO_After looking vulnerable in all phases for the first time in three months, the Chicago Cubs finally displayed the timely hitting to match the determination they have showcased since their World Series mission started in spring training.
After left-hander Matt Moore harnessed them for eight innings and Conor Gillaspie's hitting continued to plague them, the Cubs pounced on a meek Giants bullpen for four runs in the ninth inning Tuesday night.
Aroldis Chapman came in to strike out the side in the bottom of the inning to close out a 6-5 victory that clinched this best-of-five National League Division Series in four games.
"Maybe this is the way it had to be done," general manager Jed Hoyer said in a champagne-drenched clubhouse. "We made the comeback against the team known for comebacks."
The Cubs will open the NL Championship Series Saturday night at Wrigley Field against either the Washington Nationals or Los Angeles Dodgers.
The Cubs took advantage of a Giants bullpen that blew 30 saves during the regular season in workmanlike style. Ben Zobrist smacked an RBI double and rookie Willson Contreras tied the game with a two-run pinch-hit single, clapping his hands as he ran to first base.
Javier Baez came through with a tie-breaking single to give the Cubs their first lead.
Chapman then capped a perfect ninth when he struck out Brandon Belt to ignite a wild celebration.
"I can't describe this season," said Contreras, who was promoted from Triple-A Iowa on June 17.
The Cubs' rally took starter John Lackey off the hook after Moore limited the Cubs to two hits over eight innings and 120 pitches, and Gillaspie went 4-for-4 and was in the midst of two rallies in the fourth and fifth.
Lackey didn't help a taxed bullpen that hurled seven innings in Monday's 13-inning loss as he gave up seven hits in only four innings. Manager Joe Maddon lifted him for a pinch hitter even though the Cubs trailed only 3-2 with two outs in the fifth.
The Giants hadn't lost a playoff elimination since Lackey beat them - in Game 7 of the 2002 World Series when he was a rookie with the Angels.
Lackey constantly was in trouble, and he needed exceptional defense to get out of deeper danger.
Catcher David Ross made a strong throw that arrived early enough for Baez to make one of his patented quick tags to nail Denard Span on a steal attempt in the third.
Lackey's biggest mistakes occurred on consecutive plays that enabled the Giants to snap a 1-1 tie in the fourth.
Lackey allowed Moore to smack an 0-2 pitch into right field for an RBI single, and Lackey's momentum carried him just far enough past first so he couldn't handle a throw from shortstop Addison Russell that would have resulted in an inning-ending double play.
Meanwhile, the Cubs' bullpen that once held the Giants scoreless for 33 consecutive innings struggled in the fifth but Carl Edwards Jr., Hector Rondon and Chapman allowed just one hit over the final innings.
Justin Grimm allowed two hits, including a Brandon Crawford double that was less than a foot short of a home run.
Left-hander Travis Wood was summoned but allowed an RBI single to Gillaspie and a sacrifice fly to Joe Panik.
Meanwhile, Moore was just as effective as Giants Game 1 starter Johnny Cueto, whom the Cubs would have faced in a deciding Game 5.
Moore used his changeup and curveball effectively to strike out Kris Bryant twice. Anthony Rizzo hit a line drive single to open the fourth and snap an 0-for-13 slump in this series.
But aside from Ross' game-tying home run in the third, the Cubs didn't advance a runner as far as second base until one out in the fifth, when Baez's hustle caused shortstop Crawford to rush a throw that skipped past first baseman Brandon Belt for a three-base error.
Comments