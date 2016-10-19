Cubs pull even with Dodgers in NLCS

Chicago’s Addison Russell celebrates his two-run home run with teammate Dexter Fowler during the fourth inning of the Cubs’ 10-2 victory in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
The Associated Press
Chicago’s Ben Zobrist hits an infield single during the five-run sixth inning on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, in Los Angeles.
David J. Phillip
The Associated Press
Dodgers second baseman Kike Hernandez tries to make a play on a ball hit by Chicago’s Addison Russell on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
The Associated Press
Actor Charlie Sheen takes in the action on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, in Los Angeles.
David J. Phillip
The Associated Press
Chicago Cubs' Addison Russell reacts after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning of Game 4 of the National League baseball championship series against the Los Angeles Dodgers Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong
The Associated Press
Chicago’s Addison Russell celebrates his two-run home run with teammates during the fourth inning on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
The Associated Press
Dodgers center fielder Joc Pederson makes a diving catch on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Mark J. Terrill
The Associated Press
Actor Ashton Kutcher and wife, actress Mila Kunis, announce the starting lineup before Game 4 in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016.
Sean M. Haffey
The Associated Press
Dodgers right fielder Josh Reddick goes into the stands in pursuit of a ball hit by Ben Zobrist of the Cubs on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Jae C. Hong
The Associated Press
Los Angeles outfielder Joc Pederson crashes into the wall while chasing Addison Russell’s fourth-inning home run on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, in Los Angeles.
David J. Phillip
The Associated Press
Chicago’s Addison Russell beats a throw to first baseman Adrian Gonzalez in the sixth inning on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Jae C. Hong
The Associated Press
A Dodgers fan can’t bear to watch during the Cubs’ five-run sixth inning on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, in Los Angeles.
David J. Phillip
The Associated Press
Justin Turner of the Dodgers drills a two-run single in the fifth inning on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Jae C. Hong
The Associated Press