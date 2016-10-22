Cubs rack up big numbers, roll into Fall Classic

A look at some numbers surrounding the Cubs’ magical run this season.
3: Consecutive wins for the Cubs after falling behind the Dodgers 2-1 in the National League Championship Series.
16: Regular-season wins for Cubs right-handed starter Kyle Hendricks this season.
"As sure as God made green apples, someday, the Chicago Cubs are gonna be in a World Series."— Baseball Tonight (@BBTN) October 23, 2016
- Harry Caray, 1991
(Video courtesy: @WGNTV) pic.twitter.com/vCEria8ahZ
17.5: The amount, in games, by which the Cubs won the N.L. Central.
18: Regular-season wins for Cubs right-handed starter Jake Arrieta this season.
19: Regular-season wins for Cubs left-handed starter Jon Lester this season.
This is all still surreal. #FlyTheW pic.twitter.com/dSMiY4tuZr— Chicago Cubs Nation (@Cubs_Fanpage) October 23, 2016
32: Home runs for Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo this season.
39: Home runs for Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant this season.
58: Losses for the Cubs in the regular season.
71: Years since the Cubs were IN the World Series.
#FlyTheW Give the Cubs good luck tonight in the NLCS with Bill Murray's #GoatBuster shirt/hoodie. Grab one here---> https://t.co/tG2QTtlAb0 pic.twitter.com/mL3BacoKWq— Cubs Fan Base (@ChicagoCubsBase) October 22, 2016
103: Wins in the regular season for Chicago.
108: Years since the Cubs last WON a World Series.
Can confirm reports of heavy foot traffic at the intersection of Clark and Addison. #FlyTheW pic.twitter.com/4CR9q1DZh6— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) October 23, 2016
199: Homers for Chicago this season.
Chris La Marr
Comments