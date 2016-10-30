Once a Cubs fan, Indians' Jason Kipnis helps spoil North Side party

CHICAGO - Jason Kipnis stepped on third base, trotted toward the plate and pointed into the stands in celebration Saturday night as the masses at Wrigley Field looked on in stunned silence.
The Indians second baseman who grew up a Cubs fan in Northbrook was pointing to about the only people he hadn't just upset with his three-run homer in the seventh inning of Game 4 of the World Series.
"It was kind of dark, but I knew where (my family) was sitting," Kipnis said. "I saw the red towels, so I knew where to look."
Kipnis' shot to right field off Cubs reliever Travis Wood pushed the Indians' lead from three to six runs, and the Indians then eased to a 7-2 victory that put them in position to clinch their first World Series title since 1948 when the teams meet in Chicago for Game 5 on Sunday.
Kipnis, who entered the night hitting .167 this postseason, also doubled in the third inning off Cubs starter John Lackey and scored on Francisco Lindor's RBI single.
Earlier in the week, Kipnis had tweeted a photo of himself leaning against the Wrigley Field ivy with a caption that said, "Say what you want. I'm living a dream."
"This stage is what we all dream about," Kipnis said. "To be able to do it in my hometown with my family and friends here, I was smiling ear to ear on the inside. At the same time, I still had a job. But it was still nice, personally, to help out this offense finally and help out this staff and not put the pressure on them in the low-scoring wins."
The Indians enjoyed their biggest scoring output of the postseason to back up another dominant performance from their pitching staff.
Ace Corey Kluber gave up one earned run with six strikeouts in six innings.
When the Cubs scored in the first inning on Anthony Rizzo's RBI single, it was just the third earned run off Kluber this postseason and the first in 242/3 innings. He then shut down the Cubs over the next five innings, including coming up with a big strikeout of Ben Zobrist with two runners on base in the third.
"Kluber was outstanding," Kipnis said. "I don't think people appreciate how hard it is to come back on three days' rest. I'm happy on this stage he's finally getting the recognition that's due. There's a lot of people even after (he won) the Cy Young Award that really don't know much about him. He's one of the best pitchers."
Kluber also hit a two-out chopper toward third base in the second inning for an infield single, which came when he worked Lackey to eight pitches. Coupled with Kris Bryant's throwing error to first, the Indians scored their second run of the game.
The hit, Carlos Santana's homer and Lindor's RBI single helped give Kluber a nice cushion.
About the only blip in the Indians' night was when Dexter Fowler homered in the eighth, snapping lefty reliever Andrew Miller's postseason scoreless streak at 16 innings.
Entering the night, Miller and closer Cody Allen were just the third pair of teammates to begin a postseason with 10 or more scoreless innings. They joined Dave Giusti and Bruce Kison with the 1971 Pirates and Wade Davis and Luke Hochevar with the 2015 Royals.
