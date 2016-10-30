Wrigley Field's remarkable tale of two clubhouses

After celebrating their win over the Cubs in Game 3 of the World Series on Friday night, Indians players headed back out of the visitors' dugout and onto the field.
Rubbing it in Cubs fans' faces already?
Not quite.
The players were just following orders after Major League Baseball made a joint decision with the Baseball Writers Association of America to keep the clubhouse closed to the media.
After a pregame meeting Friday between MLB, three BBWAA representatives and Indians President Chris Antonetti, all parties agreed that cramming dozens of reporters, TV cameras and boom mics into baseball's smallest clubhouse would be akin to stuffing all your Halloween candy into a Ziploc bag.
So the Indians fulfilled their media obligations outside and will for each game at Wrigley.
This was not an issue the last time the Cubs played in a World Series in 1945. There were far fewer print reporters and zero TV reporters because there were less than 6,000 television sets in use at the time.
The newly created Wrigley rule is likely to be in effect if the Cubs make the World Series again in the next two years. The multiphased Wrigley Field renovation plan, which began in the winter of 2014, did not exactly make expanding the visitors' clubhouse a priority.
Asked before Game 3 when it will be done, Cubs general manager Jed Hoyer joked: "Hopefully never."
Work is expected to being in 2018, with completion expected in 2019 - the final phase of the renovation project.
Cubs spokesman Julian Green said the Cubs owed it to their players to make sure a glitzy, new home clubhouse was a priority but had no such obligation to visiting teams.
"Certainly in no way are we trying to be malicious to the visiting team," Green said. "But I don't think anyone would say the current visiting-clubhouse framework is leading to a competitive disadvantage."
It didn't in the 2015 National League Championship Series, when the Mets swept the Cubs with their final two wins at Wrigley.
Over the decades, opposing teams have packed into the tiny clubhouse like riders on the "L" during rush hour, bumping into each other, the media and clubhouse attendants for three or more hours while they prepare for games.
"These close quarters build team unity," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said with a wink during a series in June.
How do the players feel about living on top of each other for three or four days?
"I'd say they dislike it," Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw said during the June series. "We're spoiled with the stuff we get. Having to walk across the field to work out here ... and just a lot of the different things.
"It's not as, uh, team-friendly, as it is elsewhere. But it's still baseball, and this is a pretty cool place to play."
Kershaw didn't seem to mind it as much when he shut out the Cubs in Game 2 of this year's NLCS.
Hoyer said Friday that he and President Theo Epstein have seen some design plans for the expansion of the visitors' clubhouse but admitted they haven't focused on it.
"We've spent hundreds of ours on the home side and will spend a lot fewer (on the visitors' side)," he said with a grin. "Theo's feng shui is not going to be part of that."
Hoyer was referring to Epstein's input on the new Cubs clubhouse, which opened this season and has a circular design so every player's locker is allegedly equal.
The Cubs won a club-record 57 games at Wrigley this season, secured home-field advantage through the National League playoffs and clinched their first pennant in 71 years here. Is there any correlation between the new amenities and winning?
"It makes a difference," Anthony Rizzo said. "You have so much stuff for recovery, and it's just a lot easier. The old clubhouse, we made do with what we had. We just have so much more offered to you here, it makes it fun coming in."
The home-clubhouse expansion was part of the second phase of the Wrigley renovation project, giving players and staff a state-of-the-art locker room to replace the cramped quarters of the former clubhouse.
It's the second-largest clubhouse in baseball behind Yankee Stadium's and includes an expanded locker room, a strength and conditioning center, training areas, offices, a lounge, a media room and, of course, the celebration room - aka "the party room."
Epstein couldn't quantify how many wins the new clubhouse has led to, but he believed it was a major benefit to players.
"I'd like to think so," he said. "The guys certainly have every tool necessary to prepare, and it's a great place to be. So some guys when they have work to get done, they show up early and get a healthy meal and get their smoothie and all the different chambers they want to dip themselves into in the training room.
"They are there for them. It helps with recovery quite a bit, all the gizmos. The 2008 Cubs won 55 at home, though. It helps, but (the old clubhouse) certainly didn't get in our way last year or in 2008."
Right-hander Kyle Hendricks said the "comfort factor" makes a huge difference to players. The old clubhouse was about one-third the size of the new one, so not only does it help players prepare, it helps them bond.
"There is so much more space to do your work, so much more available to keep your body ready," he said. "I'm not sure about how our injuries compare to past years, but the health part is big. Everyone feels good and fresh and a lot of that has to do with what's available to us in that clubhouse.
"The old one was much more crowded, and having the space now, you can have your alone time or hang out in small groups, and you get to know guys better. In a smaller clubhouse, you almost want to get out of there sometimes. This creates more cohesiveness in small groups."
Manager Joe Maddon agreed and said the main asset is the ease of going to one room to work out, another to relax and another to eat.
"The accessibility, the ease with which guys can go from one room to the other to do what he needs to do just enhances things," he said. "The weight room and how large it is and how many different options there are, that really helps. It's the overall setup, what's at your disposal and how easily accessible it is. That really matters a lot.
"Last year that little rectangle they dressed in ... you had to walk down into the labyrinth and eventually to the corner (weight) room, and it was crowded. Guys might walk in and walk out because it was too crowded. Who knows? The training facilities, the lockers, everything about it leads to better preparation."
Before Game 3, Maddon credited the new digs for helping Kyle Schwarber's daily rehabilitation process, which allowed Schwarber to return in time for the World Series. Without the new clubhouse, Schwarber would have gone to their spring training complex in Mesa, Ariz., to rehab all summer, away from the teammates whom he credited for inspiring him to work harder to return.
Rizzo's favorite room is the cryogenic chamber, which they call the "cryo tank," where players submerge themselves in freezing water. What does that do?
"I don't know," he said with a laugh. "I'm not a science major. I just get in there and freeze. And then you thaw out and supposedly it rushes the blood to your heart and lets it go and helps you recover. I don't know how it works. They say it's good for you, so I do it."
Another benefit is that it makes it easier for players to avoid the media. Players have so many places to hide, and some are quite proficient at it - Rizzo included.
"Ha," Rizzo said with a smile. "I did the same thing in the old clubhouse last year."
