February 16, 2017 6:33 PM

Giants fans: Dodger Blue? Say it isn’t so, Romo!

By Chris La Marr

After nine seasons in San Francisco Giants orange and black, reliever Sergio Romo signed with his boyhood team – the Los Angeles Dodgers – on Wednesday.

Many Giants fans have taken to Twitter to show their displeasure.

In fairness, Romo said he didn’t have the option of coming back to San Francisco. He texted KNBR’s “Murph and Mac” show on Feb. 9, telling the hosts, “I was straight up told I didn’t have a spot there anymore.”

Giants fans will have to be satisfied with the three World Series titles he helped secure in his time with San Francisco.

Here’s a look at what he did while with the Giants:

Seasons

Games

Wins

Losses

Saves

ERA

Innings pitched

Strikeouts

9

515

32

26

84

2.58

439.2

498

For some Giants fans, the reality of seeing Romo in a Dodgers uniform will be tough.

But they will have to face the fact that he is a Dodger now. Because, in the infamous words of Sergio Romo, that’s what’s up.

