Cubs rough up Zach Davies in 7-4 win over Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers have had quite enough of the Chicago Cubs for the time being.
The defending World Series champions capped their first trip to Miller Park this season by winning another one-sided affair, this time beating the Brewers, 7-4, Sunday afternoon.
Chicago scored four times in the first inning against Milwaukee starter Zach Davies and never looked back as the Brewers closed their first home stand of 2017 by dropping a second consecutive series.
Ryan Braun provided most of Milwaukee's offense with a three-run homer in the third off Jake Arrieta (2-0).
"We taxed the bullpen pretty good," said manager Craig Counsell, whose team edged the Cubs, 2-1, in 11 innings in the opener Friday.
"In the last two days, we were really having to manage the game backwards just with bullpen stuff. It's because of Junior (Guerra) getting hurt, close games, extra innings. Then we ran into a good offense in the Cubs the last two games.
"They're a tough team to hold down offensively. They did a nice job the last two days."
In his first start, against the Colorado Rockies, Davies was done in by a four-run third inning. On Sunday, the Cubs' high-powered offense got to him for another four-spot.
Addison Russell drove in the first two with a double to center field, then on the next pitch, Jason Heyward tripled to center to drive in two more. Davies followed by walking Miguel Montero before finally ending the inning at 34 pitches.
A booming leadoff homer to center by Kyle Schwarber in the second extended Chicago's lead to 5-0. Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo followed by reaching base but after Davies struck out Ben Zobrist and Russell, Braun made a terrific diving grab in the gap in left-center to rob Heyward of extra bases and a couple more RBIs.
Braun followed that up with a three-run homer to center in the bottom of the third that got the Brewers back into the game at 5-3. It was the third career homer off Arrieta for Braun, who is tied with Curtis Granderson for most homers off the 2015 National League Cy Young Award winner.
Davies (0-2) finished off his 92-pitch day by retiring nine of the final 10 batters he faced. He allowed seven hits, five runs (earned) and two walks to go along with six strikeouts.
Arrieta locked in following Braun's homer. He struck out seven of nine batters from the fourth through the sixth innings, including five straight bridging the fifth and sixth to douse any hopes of a Brewers comeback.
"He's challenging," Braun said. "There's a lot of deception, a lot of movement. He has clearly established he's one of the best pitchers in our game. I think he would say he wasn't at his best today and he still dominated us.
"That speaks volumes for how good he is."
The Cubs tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the seventh against Carlos Torres.
The Brewers, meanwhile, didn't have a hit and had just one base runner from Braun's homer until Domingo Santana homered off Hector Rondon with two outs in the ninth.
Milwaukee will close out its upcoming nine-game road trip with a three-game series in Chicago on April 17-19.
