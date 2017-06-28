Dbacks rally to down Cards in 10th inning, 6-5

PHOENIX – Seung Hwan Oh allowed his third ninth-inning homer in the last 13 days Tuesday night when former St. Louis Cardinals minor league pitcher David Peralta lined an opposite-field drive to left field to bring the Arizona Diamondbacks back into a tie with the Cardinals at 5-5.
The Diamondbacks then won the game 6-5 in the 10th against Matt Bowman on a one-out single by Chad Herrmann after shortstop Aledmys Diaz had failed to pick up a leadoff hard grounder by Rey Fuentes.
All three recent homers off Oh either have won the game for the opposition or, in this case, tied it (briefly).
Oh's blown save, his third, was preceded by setup man Trevor Rosenthal allowing two runs in the eighth, which could have been worse but for Randal Grichuk's diving catch in left field. Oh has permitted six homers this season, one more than all last year.
Capitalizing fully on three Arizona errors, the Cardinals cobbled together three runs in the seventh to re-take the lead at 5-2 Tuesday night at Chase Field. The igniter was rookie Luke Voit, who stroked his first major-league pinch hit.
The burly St. Louisan brought up only Sunday singled off Arizona starter Taijuan Walker. Allowed to run for himself, Voit was safe at second and Matt Carpenter safe at first when catcher Chris Iannetta bounced a one-hop throw to first that first baseman Paul Goldschmidt couldn't handle.
Tommy Pham grounded sharply to Walker, who, after making the stop, threw high to second, loading the bases.
Stephen Piscotty then slashed a hard grounder off Walker's leg to score Voit with the lead run. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo left Walker in the game and Jedd Gyorko delivered a sacrifice fly.
Yadier Molina, stretching his hitting streak to 13 games (he had a 16-game streak earlier), hit a ball off the top of the left-field fence. Pham, who should have been farther toward third but apparently had planned to tag up, could only get to third – until shortstop Nick Ahmed dropped the relay throw – and Pham trotted home with the fifth run.
Arizona cut the lead to 5-4 with two runs in the eighth against Rosenthal with former Cardinal Daniel Descalso, who had two hits and a walk, singling home a run. The second scored on a sacrifice fly by pinch hitter Herrmann but this was no ordinary sac fly. Left fielder Randal Grichuk laying out with the bases loaded, made a diving catch, freezing the other two runners at first and second.
Carlos Martinez, who rarely falls into trouble with walks, issued two of them in the sixth inning Tuesday night and both scored on Chris Iannetta's double off the center-field wall as the Arizona Diamondbacks caught the Cardinals at 2-2 at Chase Field.
Martinez posted his 10th strikeout of the night when he fired a 100 mph fastball past Brandon Drury for the second out. He walked Descalso on four pitches and Martinez, who had passed the 100-pitch mark, was visited by pitching coach Derek Lilliquist.
But a fastball ran too far inside on Iannetta and Martinez lost his lead. He came out for a pinch hitter in the seventh.
"Running Redbirds" rarely has been a phrase associated with this edition of the Cardinals unless it has meant running into outs.
But a rare double steal by non-basestealers Stephen Piscotty and Jedd Gyorko led to a sixth-inning run as the Cardinals stretched their lead over Arizona to 2-0.
Comments