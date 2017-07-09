Marlins' Chris O'Grady beats Giants in major league debut

In an era of baseball when so many are trying to hit farther, throw harder and run faster – and indeed accomplishing those feats – it's easy to discount the others: the soft-tossers, the grinders, the unsexy.
Chris O'Grady, a left-hander whose fastball maxes out in the high 80s, is part of that other. Three months and one day after being cut from a Double-A roster on Opening Day, O'Grady, 27, helped the Miami Marlins to a 5-4 win over the San Francisco Giants in his major league debut Saturday.
O'Grady lasted 51/3 innings, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks to earn the decision. He struck out four, the first of those a particularly memorable one: Buster Posey, the San Francisco catcher on a Hall of Fame career track, looking at an 84.5-mph fastball on the black.
In the sixth, O'Grady's night ended after back-to-back Giants doubles. Posey blooped a ball down the right-field line, falling in fair and evading a sliding Giancarlo Stanton. Then Brandon Belt lined one down the left-field line – again barely fair – for a run. Belt scored against Jarlin Garcia later in the inning.
Five relievers combined for 32/3 innings (with three walks). AJ Ramos, who entered with a two-run lead, allowed the potential tying run to reach third with two outs, but struck out Hunter Pence to end it.
Offensively, Miami jumped out early again, this time against right-hander Jeff Samardzija. Christian Yelich doubled to left to score Dee Gordon (single), and Marcell Ozuna singled to score Yelich.
Those runs added to the Marlins' impressive first-inning total this year, 69 of 399. That production is cut in about half in the second inning. Next-best is the fifth (58 of 399).
Justin Bour, O'Grady's teammate at George Mason in 2009 and the best friend of O'Grady's brother T.J., homered in the fourth to back his buddy. Bour's 20th of the year gives the Marlins three hitters (along with Stanton and Marcell Ozuna) with at least that many before the All-Star break for the first time in franchise history.
