Vince Carter chugging along as he preps for 19th NBA season

Vince Carter never dreamed he would play this long.
But there he was Monday night, suiting up as his Memphis Grizzlies faced the Orlando Magic in the preseason opener for both teams.
This will be his 19th NBA season.
His goal is to play through the 2017-18 season.
"I figure if you do 19, you might as well do 20," Carter said. "You might as well shoot for 20 and that's the plan. That's the plan as of right now."
Carter grew up in Daytona Beach, Fla., where he starred for Mainland High School and led the Buccaneers to the Class 6A state championship in 1995.
He also played for the Magic, joining the team via trade in June 2009 and leaving the team via trade in December 2010.
His goal initially was to play 15 NBA seasons. But he felt so good during his 13th and 14th seasons that he altered his goal.
He will turn 40 years old in January.
"I'm still trying to figure out how he does it," said David Fizdale, the Grizzlies' new coach. "I'm three years older than him, but I feel 15 years older than him when I look at him. I'm sure he probably feels a certain way. But I'll tell you what, he hasn't shown any signs of slowing down, and it's really been fun to watch."
So how has Carter lasted so long?
His eating might be the most important factor.
Many players gain weight as they mature, but Carter has made a Herculean effort to stay slim.
"It's tough, believe me," Carter said. "I'm not sitting here saying this is easy. It's part of my routine, but it's tough."
He already has a post-playing career picked out: broadcaster.
He worked as a color commentator during the Orlando Pro Summer League in July.
And he loved it.
Carter continues to live in Orlando during the offseason, and he plans to settle in Orlando whenever he retires.
"I'm a Floridian forever," Carter said. "I don't have any plans on veering out of Florida ever."
Comments