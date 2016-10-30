Bucks edge Nets, 110-108, on Henson tip at buzzer

MILWAUKEE_A late meltdown by the Milwaukee Bucks nearly cost them.
But center John Henson tipped in Jabari Parker's miss at the buzzer, giving the Bucks a 110-108 victory over the Brooklyn Nets at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Saturday night.
Milwaukee (1-1) had squandered a late six-point lead with two turnovers and a rash of fouling, allowing Bojan Bogdanovic to tie the score at 108-108 on a three-pointer with 11.6 seconds left.
Bucks coach Jason Kidd drew up an isolation play for Parker, who made a strong drive but missed. Henson was in the right place and beat the buzzer to give his team a dramatic victory.
Rashad Vaughn scored 22 points to pace the Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 21 points and 11 rebounds. Parker had 14 points and eight rebounds.
The Nets (1-2), playing without center Brook Lopez because of rest, were led by Bogdanovic with 26 points. Sean Kilpatrick had 15 points and Luis Scola 14 off the bench, and Trevor Booker added 14 points.
Shooting guard Tony Snell made his Bucks debut and got the start after returning from a sprained left ankle that kept him out of the lineup on opening night Wednesday.
The Bucks took a 20-10 lead in the first quarter when Mirza Teletovic drilled a three-pointer off an Antetokounmpo assist.
But Brooklyn bounced back to take its first lead at 28-27 on Jeremy Lin's rebound basket with 8:56 left in the second quarter.
Henson played 9 minutes in the second quarter and grabbed six rebounds as he helped a Bucks defense that held the Nets to 32.6 percent shooting in the first half.
Brooklyn hit 14 of 43 shots in the half and was 5 of 19 from three-point range as it trailed, 46-41, at intermission.
Antetokounmpo had 10 points, five rebounds and three assists in the half while playing 16 minutes. Parker added eight points and seven rebounds.
Vaughn made 3 of 8 shots and scored seven points while playing 14 minutes off the bench in the half.
Milwaukee went on a 9-0 run to take a 59-51 lead in the third quarter.
Snell started the outburst with a drive for a basket and Matthew Dellavedova scored with a shot in the lane. After a three-point play by Greg Monroe, a steal by Antetokounmpo led to a breakaway dunk as the crowd roared.
Brooklyn called a timeout with 7:47 remaining in the quarter.
Rondae Hollis-Jefferson ended the run with a jumper but Vaughn answered with a three-pointer for a 62-53 Bucks lead.
Teletovic came in off the bench and made an instant contribution with a three-pointer that put the Bucks ahead, 70-60.
Two Bucks turnovers helped the Nets close the gap to seven points before Dellavedova hit a pair of free throws.
The Bucks led, 80-73, after three quarters.
A three-pointer by Scola gave the Nets a 92-91 lead with 7:10 left but moments later Dellavedova found Antetokounmpo for a three-point play.
Dellavedova got on the floor for a steal to set up a dunk by Antetokounmpo, then a three-pointer by Dellavedova gave the Bucks a 98-93 lead with 5:28 left.
THREE TAKEAWAYS
1. Vaughn had struggled from three-point range in the preseason but he sank 6 of 12 triples Saturday.
2. Henson played a key role in the second and fourth quarters, providing some interior defense and tough rebounding. He finished with 12 rebounds, the last one leading to his winning basket.
3. The Nets did fire away from three-point range, just as Kidd said they would. But they were not too accurate, hitting 11 of 35 attempts (34.1 percent), as the Bucks made a concerted effort to defend the three-point line.
