Ira Winderman: A season of change with NBA rules

The season began with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver defending against questions of his league growing stale, with the likelihood of a third consecutive NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers. And yet, when you look at the rules of the game, this is a league that is evolving.
With the adoption of new rules for this season, Monday's issuance of "2016-17 Points of Education," Tuesday's announcement of experimental rules changes for the D-League, and new workplace rules expected in a new collective-bargaining agreement, these most assuredly are changing times for the NBA.
The new rules
These rules have been put into effect.
_Hack-a-whomever: The rule for away-from-the-ball fouls previously applicable only for the final two minutes of the fourth quarter and overtime now are applicable to the final two minutes of all periods. It still means coaches will have to weigh the merits of utilizing players who are foul-line liabilities for the remaining 40 minutes when their teams are in the bonus. The view here is more still will be needed.
_Inbound plays: Any defensive foul committed prior to an inbound pass will now result in one free throw and possession of the ball, regardless if it is ruled a legitimate defensive effort. It is another step in the right direct to avoid the ugliness of forcing bad foul shooters to the line.
_The hop aboard: A defensive player attempting to commit an immediate deliberate foul during a free-throw situation will be subjected to a potential flagrant foul. So no more riding of the DeAndre train.
2016-17 Points of Education
The NBA announced it will emphasize these rules already in the books.
_Freedom of movement: This is one of those stress-it-early but eventually recognize that there aren't enough eyes to dissuade defenders from clutching, grabbing and bumping away from the ball. It's the equivalent of saying you are going to call holding every time you see it on the line in football. Sure.
_Unnatural acts: The flailing of arms, legs and knees will receive closer scrutiny, especially the arms, legs and knees of Draymond Green. The next step likely will be the groin cam.
_Defensive 3-seconds: With Hassan Whiteside, Rudy Gobert and Bismack Biyombo, there has been a rebirth of big man as backstop. Now the league wants to make sure the NBA doesn't develop goalies. The parking limit of 2.9 seconds in the pane without actively defending will be more closely enforced.
D-League experiments
These rules will be tested this season in the NBA Development League for future NBA consideration.
_Re-set timeout: Rather than a team huddling when forced to call time due to an inability to inbound, teams can invoke one reset in the final two minutes of regulation and overtime, which re-sets the five-second count. The fewer timeouts the better.
_14-second reset: The shot clock will be reset to 14 seconds - not 24 - after an offensive rebound. This already is the rule in international play and makes too much sense for the NBA not to adopt. You're not working the ball through the backcourt, so why the need for a fresh 24 seconds?
_75-second limit on replay review: The only exception is review of a "hostile act" or altercation. Count us out on this one. If the goal of replay is to get it right, then get it right.
CBA possibilities
With a new CBA now expected to be in place for next season, several adjustments have been forecast.
_Two-way contracts: The ability to have players under NBA contract on D-League assignment beyond the 15-player NBA roster limit would aid teams devoted to the development of prospects. For example, the Heat could have utilized such a designation with Briante Weber and, say, Okaro White amid their final cuts. The accompanying move should be the removal of inactive lists. If you are able to play, you should be allowed to be in uniform.
_Over-38 rule: The rule on limiting long-term deals to players who might not play out their deals currently is an over-36 rule. Amid increasing longevity, it makes sense to cater to stars whose commitment to their bodies has been similar to their commitment to the game. It would allow the Cavaliers to work into a longer future with LeBron James and could have helped the Heat spread out money this past summer to Dwyane Wade.
_Larger cap exceptions: The mid-level exception is forecast to rise as high as $8 million for 2017-18. For a team operating with cap space, such as the Heat, it could make it difficult to fill out a roster with lowest-end contracts, with far-more-lucrative options to be available with exception money.
