Bucks' Dellavedova eager to face former team Cavaliers

Matthew Dellavedova still has to wait a while to get his championship ring, a prize he expects to receive when the Milwaukee Bucks visit Cleveland in late December.
But the Bucks guard will renew acquaintances with his former Cavaliers teammates on Tuesday night when Milwaukee hosts them in the first of four meetings this season.
The Cavaliers are rolling with a 13-2 record and a four-game winning streak, certainly not a surprise to Dellavedova.
He still keeps up on what the Cavaliers are doing and was amazed at Kevin Love's 34-point outburst in the first quarter against Portland last week.
"Somebody texted me or I saw a tweet and I got the game up on my phone," Dellavedova said. "That's incredible and they always find the hot hand."
Dellavedova played his first three NBA seasons with the Cavaliers and was the backup point guard to Kyrie Irving on the 2016 world champions.
Now the Australian is in a starting role with the Bucks after signing a four-year, $38 million contract as a free agent in July.
"It will be a little bit funny playing against them for the first time, but I should know their tendencies pretty well," Dellavedova said with a wry smile.
The Bucks have come close in home losses to Golden State and Toronto and are looking for a breakthrough against one of the league's elite teams.
"We've got the Cavs next and it's going to be a tough game," said Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. "We've been playing all these good teams and we've been close in every game.
"We're right there; we've just got to open the door."
Antetokounmpo said he wasn't worried about Dellavedova being too emotional or pressing against his old teammates.
"I've got his back, no matter what," Antetokounmpo said.
Dellavedova was part of back-to-back NBA Finals teams during the past two seasons, after LeBron James returned to Cleveland from Miami. And the point guard relished the journey last season, capped by the Cavs' comeback from a 3-1 deficit to Golden State in the finals.
"I'm looking forward to catching up with them and seeing them," Dellavedova said. "Obviously you develop strong relationships and friendships with not only the players, but the coaches and training staff."
Two former Bucks head coaches - Larry Drew and Jim Boylan - are on Tyronn Lue's coaching staff in Cleveland.
The Bucks will face the Cavaliers three times before the end of December, including a back-to-back set on Dec. 20 and 21. The second night of that set will mark Dellavedova's return to Cleveland, where he was a fan favorite for his gritty play.
"That's right before Christmas, so that's going to be my Christmas present this year," Dellavedova said of getting his title bling. "You can't ask for more than that."
Beating the Cavaliers is no easy task. Even on an off day Sunday - Cleveland missed its first 14 shots - the defending champs were able to rally for a 112-108 victory at Philadelphia.
The Cavaliers' only losses have come at home against Atlanta and on the road to Indiana.
Dellavedova was encouraged with the way the Bucks played in their 104-96 road win against Orlando on Sunday.
"We knew we'd have to play better than we did against them at home (in another victory)," he said.
"The bench came in and did a great job. Hook (John Henson) was great on both ends.
"I think we got in a few more pick-and-rolls. He was setting good screens and he was rolling. He's a good target. He's got those long arms so you've just got to get it up there to him."
The Cavaliers will test the Bucks' 3-point defense, after hitting 20 and 21 triples in back-to-back games against Portland and Dallas last week.
And Milwaukee will be wary of usual Bucks killer J.R. Smith, who is just 1 for 22 in his last two games and is shooting 33 percent from 3-point range this season. Smith went 0 for 11 against the 76ers.
