Dellavedova comes up clutch as Bucks hold off Nets, 112-103

Matthew Dellavedova made key plays down the stretch and the Milwaukee Bucks held off the Brooklyn Nets, 112-103, to sweep their two-game miniseries over three days.
Dellavedova worked his way into the lane for key baskets and scored 12 points in the fourth quarter as the Bucks (10-8) won their fourth straight game.
John Henson had 20 points to lead the Bucks, while Dellavedova and Giannis Antetokounmpo each added 16 and Jabari Parker 15. Six Milwaukee players scored in double figures.
Bojan Bogdanovic paced Brooklyn (5-14) with 24 points and Sean Kilpatrick had 19.
The Bucks held a 62-46 lead in the third quarter before the Nets started their comeback behind Kilpatrick. He had 13 points in the quarter and was 8-of-8 at the foul line.
Brooklyn trailed, 75-72, entering the fourth quarter and took a 79-78 lead on a 3-pointer by Joe Harris. Mirza Teletovic sank a 3 for the Bucks but again Harris answered with a triple.
A pair of 3-pointers by Brook Lopez in the fourth quarter lifted the Nets into the lead, the second one making it 94-92.
Henson made two free throws to tie the score and Parker split a pair to give the Bucks a 95-94 lead with 4:33 remaining.
A short jumper by Dellavedova and a basket by Antetokounmpo in the lane extended Milwaukee's lead to 99-94. The Bucks outscored the Nets, 37-31, in the final quarter.
The Bucks are now 3-0 against the Nets, winning both games in Milwaukee and taking a 111-93 decision Thursday in New York. The teams will play a final time Feb. 15 at Brooklyn.
