A closer look at the NBA All-Star reserves

DeMarcus Cousins (15), Kings, forward, Western Conference; Big numbers: 28.0 points per game, 10.2 rebounds, 1.4 blocks.
Klay Thompson, right, guard, Golden State Warriors, Western Conference; Big numbers: 21.1 points per game, 3.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists.
Russell Westbrook (0), guard, Oklahoma City Thunder, Western Conference; Big numbers: 30.7 points per game, 10.4 assists, 10.7 rebounds.
Draymond Green, forward, Golden State Warriors, Western Conference; Big numbers: 10.7 points per game, 8.5 rebounds, 1.4 blocks.
Gordon Hayward, guard, Utah Jazz, Western Conference; Big numbers: 21.8 points per game, 3.5 assists, 5.7 rebounds.
DeAndre Jordan, center, Los Angeles Clippers, Western Conference; Big numbers: 12.5 points per game, 14.0 rebounds, 1.8 blocks.
Marc Gasol (33), center, Memphis Grizzlies, Western Conference; Big numbers: 20.6 points per game, 6.1 rebounds, 1.4 blocks.
Isaiah Thomas, left, guard, Boston Celtics, Eastern Conference; Big numbers: 29.1 points per game, 6.2 assists, 2.8 rebounds.
Paul Millsap (4), forward, Atlanta Hawks, Eastern Conference; Big numbers: 18.0 points per game, 8.1 rebounds.
Kemba Walker (15), guard, Charlotte Hornets, Eastern Conference; Big numbers: 23.0 points per game, 5.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds.
John Wall, guard, Washington Wizards, Eastern Conference; Big numbers: 23.1 points per game, 10.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds.
Kyle Lowry, guard, Toronto Raptors, Eastern Conference; Big numbers: 22.4 points per game, 6.9 assists, 4.8 rebounds.
Kevin Love, forward, Cleveland Cavaliers, Eastern Conference; Big numbers: 20.5 points per game, 11.0 rebounds.
Paul George, right, Indiana Pacers, forward, Eastern Conference; Big numbers: 22.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists.
