Antetokounmpo, 3-pointers key Bucks' 116-100 win against Pacers

The three-ball was in the pocket.
The Milwaukee Bucks took advantage of some hot 3-point shooting and played tough defense on Indiana All-Star Paul George as they turned back the Pacers, 116-100, on Saturday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Giannis Antetokounmpo paced the Bucks (23-30) with 20 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. Mirza Teletovic had 19 points and Greg Monroe and Malcolm Brogdon each added 17.
The Bucks hit 17 of 31 3-pointers, led by Teletovic's 5-for-9 effort.
C.J. Miles led Indiana (29-25) with 23 points and Monta Ellis and Myles Turner each had 18.
The Bucks limited Indiana to 22 points in the first quarter, one night after being blitzed for 47 first-quarter points by the Los Angeles Lakers.
Every Bucks player who participated in the first half was in the scoring column, led by Teletovic with 13 points and Monroe with 11.
Miles kept the Pacers within striking range as he hit 4 of 6 3-pointers and scored 12 points in the half.
Antetokounmpo picked up his fourth foul with 3:41 left in the third quarter and the Bucks leading by 13.
He returned at the 8:23 mark of the fourth with Milwaukee ahead by 12.
Ellis scored six quick points to trim the Bucks' lead to 93-85, before Brogdon sank a corner 3.
Thon Maker sank a 3 from the corner to give the Bucks a 100-87 lead, and Matthew Dellavedova and Brogdon sent fans to the exits with back-to-back 3s that gave the Bucks a 106-88 lead with 2:34 remaining.
