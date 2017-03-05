Hawes makes good on his chance as Bucks earn rare win vs. Raptors

Spencer Hawes patiently waited his turn for more than a month.
When it finally came, the 7-foot-1 veteran was ready.
Hawes sparked a huge second-quarter run by the Milwaukee Bucks and they went on to a 101-94 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night to finally break the Raptors' hex.
Milwaukee had lost seven in a row and 13 of 14 against Toronto.
Hawes finished with 16 points and eight rebounds in 17 minutes off the bench, and he had 14 of those points in the second quarter as the Bucks outscored the Raptors, 41-23.
Khris Middleton led the Bucks (28-33) with 24 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo added 21 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.
The Bucks defense limited DeMar DeRozan to 11 points after he scored 32 in leading the Raptors past Washington on the road Friday night.
Serge Ibaka led Toronto (37-26) with 19 points and Cory Joseph had 14 and eight assists.
The Bucks led, 80-67, entering the final quarter and fought off several attempts by the Raptors, who trimmed their deficit to 86-82 with 5:52 remaining. But Antetokounmpo hit two key baskets and Malcolm Brogdon rebounded his own miss and scored for a 92-82 lead to keep the Bucks in control.
