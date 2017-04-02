Ira Winderman: Heat, others show value of fighting the good fight

Sometimes something so basic can get lost in the shuffle of lottery leveraging, youth movements, forward thinking.
But when did giving an honest day's work for what clearly is more than an honest day's pay start to lose its value?
This season we've seen it all in the NBA when it has come shutting down, sitting out, and - dare, we say, it? - quitting.
It's not a good look. And it also tends to overshadow those who find satisfaction in something as simple as fighting the good fight.
So who put up the good fight this season, didn't let the standings dictate their effort level, even if championship aspirations were beyond their means?
Here's who:
Miami Heat: At 11-30 there was ample reason to shift the focus to the lottery, sell off expiring assets such as James Johnson, Dion Waiters, Wayne Ellington by the trading deadline. But Pat Riley, Andy Elisburg, Erik Spoelstra and his players in the locker room stood their ground.
And, yet, that's not where fighting the good fight even began. It began by setting the focus on the playoffs from training camp, well aware they not only would be without Chris Bosh, but effectively operating with a quarter of their payroll sidelined. That too often has gotten lost in the shuffle. How many - any? - playoff contenders have gone the entire season without arguably their best player.
Philadelphia 76ers: Forget the record and consider how Brett Brown has gotten his team to compete in so many spots, with one center (Joel Embiid) limited to 31 games, one traded to the Dallas Mavericks (Nerlens Noel) and one dogged by trade rumors to the point he was held out of games (Jahlil Okafor) before emerging as the definitive starter, and then sidelined himself.
Victories over the Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Toronto Raptors, Heat, Indiana Pacers, Denver Nuggets and the Chicago Bulls ... all while with as much at stake in the lottery as any team this side of the Los Angeles Lakers.
Milwaukee Bucks: Feb. 8 was supposed to the night of revival, with Khris Middleton finally back from his preseason hamstring issue. But it was on that very night that the Bucks lost forward Jabari Parker to a season-ending knee injury, falling to 22-29 in the process, never to have Middleton and Parker on the court at the same time this season.
The talk after that loss to the Heat was the possible dismissal of coach Jason Kidd, yet another rebuild, as the team tried to peddle Greg Monroe by the trading deadline. Instead, a revival arguably on par with the Heat. They could have quit. They didn't. Refreshing.
Minnesota Timberwolves: No, they haven't fully figured it out yet, but there is a future to play for and Tom Thibodeau has never stopped coaching, never stopped pushing. Karl-Anthony Towns, Andrew Wiggins and even Khris Dunn are getting a season-long tutorial on doing it the right way.
When a coach doesn't take a day off, his players don't take a day off. Thibodeau doesn't take a play off. That is a lesson being driven home until there is no more season.
Russell Westbrook: There have to be times when Westbrook looks at the other four in his team's colors and wonders about the task at hand. And yet he not only finds his own way, but also a way to bring out enough (assists) in others.
The NBA is replete with players mailing it in after devastating roster losses. And yet even those who point to Westbrook playing for numbers have to appreciate pushing the Oklahoma City Thunder to a seed beyond a no-chance first-round matchup with the Golden State Warriors or San Antonio Spurs.
Comments