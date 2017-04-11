Bucks clinch at least No. 6 seed with win over Hornets

It took a fourth-quarter rally for the Milwaukee Bucks to fend off the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night in the home finale.
Giannis Antetokounmpo posted his third triple-double of the season and Greg Monroe asserted himself in the final quarter as the Bucks overcame a five-point deficit after three quarters to prevail, 89-79, at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. Milwaukee (42-39) clinched at least the sixth seeding for the Eastern Conference playoffs, with a slim chance to move up to fifth.
Antetokounmpo had 10 points, 10 assists and 11 rebounds and Monroe added 16 points and nine rebounds. Milwaukee outscored Charlotte, 28-13, in the final quarter.
The victory meant Indiana (41-41) would be unable to pass the Bucks in the conference race, even though the Pacers won at Philadelphia on Monday.
Malcolm Brogdon returned to the starting lineup after missing five games with a back injury, and the rookie of the year candidate had five points, four rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes. Khris Middleton scored 15 points for Milwaukee.
Veteran guard Jason Terry led the Bucks' clutch shooting from three-point range as they hit 16 of 28 attempts. Terry hit 5 of 7 attempts and ended with 15 points and five rebounds.
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist led Charlotte (36-45) with 13 points and Jeremy Lamb and Treveon Graham each had 12.
