Dylan Hernandez: A short-term victory could be a big-time loss for Clippers

SALT LAKE CITY – His hands clasped over his head, Blake Griffin wandered over to the sideline in disbelief.
Really?
Did that really just happen?
The scene that unfolded Friday night at Vivant Smart Home Arena was so astonishing, so unfortunate, it almost made you believe in the existence of the supernatural.
Griffin was injured.
Again.
Griffin slammed his right hand on one of the seats that was part of his team's bench, unleashing the same frustration experienced by previous generations of Clippers.
The Clippers Curse was back.
The Clippers claimed a 111-106 victory over the Utah Jazz to take a two-games-to-one lead in the first-round playoff series, only this didn't feel like a win.
They are in trouble, if not in this series, certainly in the next.
The Clippers still have Chris Paul, who could will them to the next round as he willed them to victory Friday night. But the franchise's standards have changed. This is a team that is dreaming of an NBA championship, not of reaching the second round.
By that measure, what happened Friday could have ended the Clippers' season.
"We don't know," Coach Doc Rivers said.
Griffin, who landed awkwardly after a transition layup, was still undergoing tests on his bruised right toe. A preliminary X-ray examination revealed the big toe on Griffin's right foot wasn't broken.
"We should have more news tomorrow," Rivers said.
Whatever the result, the reality is that Griffin didn't return to the court after his departure late in the first half. If he plays again in this series, he'll almost certainly be compromised.
And to think how well everything was shaping up.
The Clippers withstood a 21-point opening quarter by Gordon Hayward, the All-Star forward they contained in the first two games of the series. They looked as if they were about to erase what was once a 14-point deficit.
With 3:53 remaining in the first half, Griffin blew by Rodney Hood for a basket that reduced the Clippers' deficit to 47-43.
This was the very kind of sequence Jazz coach Quin Snyder wanted to avoid.
Snyder's team had only three offensive rebounds in the Clippers' Game 2 victory and the coach said before Game 3 there wouldn't be much emphasis to change that, with center Rudy Gobert sidelined.
"The reality is a lot of those rebounds are Rudy Gobert," Snyder said. "I think it would be a mistake to commit five guys to the offensive boards."
The Jazz were again limited to three offensive rebounds in Game 3.
The reason: Snyder feared the Clippers in transition.
"They're tough to guard in transition, one of the most difficult teams in the league," Snyder said, citing Griffin's ability to push the ball as one of the reasons.
Ironically, this was the play that ended Griffin's night.
Rivers called time out soon after, but said he was unaware Griffin was injured. Rivers recalled looking for Griffin in the huddle, only to be told he returned to the locker room for X-rays.
Griffin was the Clippers' best player up to that point, as he had 11 points and six rebounds in 18 minutes.
Asked what he was thinking at the time, Rivers replied, "Let's get to halftime and not be down 20."
If this looked or felt familiar, it's because it was.
Griffin re-injured his left quadriceps tendon in Game 4 of the opening round of last year's playoffs against Portland. Paul broke his hand in the same game.
The Clippers dropped the series to the Trail Blazers, four games to two.
Griffin's durability was again a problem in the regular season. The forward missed 18 games as he recovered from an in-season knee operation.
The postseason offered the prospect of renewal, a new chapter in Clippers history.
Austin Rivers hasn't played because of a strained left hamstring, but the team's principal players were healthy: Griffin, Paul and DeAndre Jordan.
As long as they were on the floor, they had a chance against anyone, even their likely second-round opponent, the Golden State Warriors.
The Clippers won Friday night because of Paul.
Hayward finished with 40 points, but Paul was the best player on the court, scoring 24 of his team-high 34 points in the second half.
"He was phenomenal," Doc Rivers said.
That was enough Friday night. It won't be enough to change the story of this franchise, however.
Comments