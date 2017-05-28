Keith Pompey: Sixers need to remember lessons of Turner pick

The easiest and safest pick for the 76ers in the NBA draft is Josh Jackson.
That is of course if the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers do what we all envision on June 22 and take Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball first and second, respectively. That would leave Jackson there at No. 3.
Most Sixers fans would be ecstatic if their team took the best player available, according to the court of public opinion.
Folks will praise Bryan Colangelo, the president of basketball operations, for adding someone who ticks two of the boxes of the Sixers defense, pace and space criteria. The belief is that the Sixers' player development staff would correct his shooting woes. As a result, some think Jackson, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Dario Saric will develop into an elite foursome.
That could happen. And Jackson just might be the best option.
The Sixers, however, need to think long and hard about the decision they're going to make. If they fall in love with someone else during the process, draft him – even if that person might be considered a reach at No. 3.
Sure, folks are going to criticize Colangelo and the Sixers. But they have to know that the right decision isn't always the most popular one.
Too often sports executives pay too much attention to the noise around them. They say they're going to do their due diligence and go over every option. They give an impression that they're working extremely hard through the draft process. In truth, their minds were already made up. They were just going through the motions.
One can argue that was the case with the Sixers during the 2010 draft.
For those who don't remember, that's when they used the second pick on Evan Turner. They chose Turner over other top 10 picks in Derrick Favors, DeMarcus Cousins, Greg Monroe, Gordon Hayward, and Paul George.
Cousins, Hayward, and George have all turned into All-Stars. Favors and Monroe are having solid careers. Turner, meanwhile, never lived up to the expectations for someone selected second overall. That has led to his playing on four teams through seven seasons.
But leading up the 2010 draft, Turner was the popular and safest choice for an embattled franchise.
Team president Ed Stefanski was still feeling some heat because his first major coaching hire, Eddie Jordan, was a disaster in his lone season.
After first-round exits in the playoffs two straight seasons, the Sixers finished 27-55 and in the draft lottery. As a result, out went Jordan and in came Doug Collins. There was also some pressure to get the draft right. Outside of John Wall, who went first to the Wizards, the overwhelming belief was Turner was indeed the best person from the start.
The Sixers tried to downplay it, saying that Turner was not the definite No. 2 and that they might move the pick.
But even though they worked out the likes of Wesley Johnson, Cousins, and Favors, we always knew they were going to select Turner.
At the time, the other three came with questions. Turner, leaving Ohio State after his junior year, was supposed to be the most NBA-ready of the group. He was supposed to be the players Sixers fans would love.
He nearly swept the major-college player-of-the-year awards during the 2009-10 season, winning the Wooden, Naismith, Robertson, National Association of Basketball Coaches, Sporting News, and Associated Press awards.
So the city was abuzz when the Sixers drafted Turner. The honeymoon didn't last long.
Folks began criticizing him during the summer league. By the end of his rookie season, most fans were officially off the Turner bandwagon and turned on him.
The current Sixers regime can't afford to make the same mistake. Who knows? Jackson just might be perfect for this organization. The former Kansas standout could end up being a cornerstone or better yet a perennial All-Star.
If so, the Sixers need to pick him because in their eyes he's better and has bigger upside than the other draft prospects. Not because of public perception.
If we learned one thing from the Turner situation, the safest and most popular pick isn't always the best pick.
