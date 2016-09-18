Panthers 46, 49ers 27

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is the toast of Charlotte, N.C., after toasting the 49ers’ defense for 24 completions for 353 yards and four touchdowns in Sunday’s 46-27 win over San Francisco.
Bob Leverone
The Associated Press
San Francisco quarterback Blaine Gabbert (2) looks to pass against the Panthers in the second half of Sunday’s 46-27 loss in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Bob Leverone
The Associated Press
Fans and players stand during the national anthem before Sunday’s game between the Carolina Panthers and the San Francisco 49ers in Charlotte, N.C.
Bob Leverone
The Associated Press
San Francisco’s Carlos Hyde looks for some running room against the Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Mike McCarn
The Associated Press
A dapper Cam Newton talks to the media after his Panthers beat the 49ers 46-27 in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Bob Leverone
The Associated Press
San Francisco’s Marcus Cromartie (20) is tackled by Carolina’s Thomas Davis in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Mike McCarn
The Associated Press
San Francisco quarterback Blaine Gabbert (2) runs past Carolina’s Luke Kuechly for a touchdown in the second half in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Mike McCarn
The Associated Press
San Francisco’s Shaun Draughn (24) celebrates after recovering a Carolina Panthers fumble in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Bob Leverone
The Associated Press
Carolina’s Kelvin Benjamin (13) catches a pass as San Francisco’s Jimmie Ward (25) defends in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Bob Leverone
The Associated Press
San Francisco’s Vance McDonald (89) runs past Carolina’s Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis (58) on a 75-yard touchdown catch in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Bob Leverone
The Associated Press
San Francisco’s Keith Reaser (27) tries to intercept as pass intended for Carolina’s Greg Olsen in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Mike McCarn
The Associated Press
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton scrambles against the San Francisco defense in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Mike McCarn
The Associated Press
Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Mike McCarn
The Associated Press
San Francisco kicker Phil Dawson boots a field goal in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Bob Leverone
The Associated Press
San Francisco backup quarterback Colin Kaepernick walks off the field in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Mike McCarn
The Associated Press
San Francisco kicker Phil Dawson boots a field goal in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Mike McCarn
The Associated Press
A San Francisco 49ers fan shows his support for Colin Kaepernick in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Bob Leverone
The Associated Press
San Francisco’s Colin Kaepernick (7) and Eric Reid kneel during the national anthem in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Mike McCarn
The Associated Press
San Francisco’s Rod Streater (81) celebrates after making a first down against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Bob Leverone
The Associated Press
Carolina’s Kelvin Benjamin (13) catches a pass as San Francisco’s Jimmie Ward (25) defends in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Bob Leverone
The Associated Press
Carolina’s Kelvin Benjamin (13) runs into the end zone past San Francisco’s Jaquiski Tartt (29) for a touchdown in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Bob Leverone
The Associated Press
San Francisco’s Vance McDonald (89) blows past Carolina’s Luke Kuechly for a touchdown in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Bob Leverone
The Associated Press
Carolina’s Luke Kuechly (59) celebrates after intercepting a pass intended for San Francisco’s Jeremy Kerley in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Mike McCarn
The Associated Press
San Francisco quarterback Blaine Gabbert looks to pass under pressure from Carolina’s Mario Addison in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Mike McCarn
The Associated Press
San Francisco’s Vance McDonald (89) misses a catch as Carolina’s Kurt Coleman (20) defends in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016.
Bob Leverone
The Associated Press