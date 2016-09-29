Bengals 22, Dolphins 7

Bengals running back Giovani Bernard takes to the air after being hit by Miami’s Michael Thomas (31) in Thursday’s 22-7 win for host Cincinnati.
Frank Victores
The Associated Press
A Miami Dolphins fan takes to the rode and makes his presence felt on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Cincinnati.
Frank Victores
The Associated Press
Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah, left, tries to evade the Dolphins’ defense on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Cincinnati.
Gary Landers
The Associated Press
Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton takes the field on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Cincinnati.
Gary Landers
The Associated Press
Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) catches a pass against Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Cincinnati. Green had 10 catches for 173 yards and a touchdown.
Gary Landers
The Associated Press
Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green (18) scores a touchdown on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Cincinnati.
Gary Landers
The Associated Press
Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) calls to his players on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Cincinnati.
Frank Victores
The Associated Press
Kevin Huber holds as Mike Nugent boots a field goal for the Bengals on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Cincinnati.
Gary Landers
The Associated Press
Miami running back Damien Williams looks for some running room on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Cincinnati.
Gary Landers
The Associated Press
Bengals receiver Brandon LaFell catches a pass against Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Cincinnati.
Frank Victores
The Associated Press
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap, second from left, forces a fumble by Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill, center, on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Cincinnati.
Frank Victores
The Associated Press
Bengals running back Jeremy Hill is tackled by Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Neville Hewitt on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, in Cincinnati.
Gary Landers
The Associated Press