Buccaneers rookies score with program devoted to community service

In a place where excessive celebrations, so very rare, are not susceptible to a 15-yard penalty, a select contingent of Tampa Bay Buccaneers came to play.
As a DJ blared music, players ran through a makeshift tunnel, an outreach program comprised of the arms of babes who have endured too much early in life. The Bucs danced. They attempted to twirl hula hoops around their hips, some more successful than others. They kept it between the lines (primarily) in their coloring books. They posed for pictures.
It was all in good and much-needed fun recently for the children at Metropolitan Ministries, a charity supporting at-risk and homeless youths whose complex is four miles, yet a world away, from Raymond James Stadium.
"It's crazy when you think about it," said Bucs cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, a first-round NFL draft pick from UF. "If you sit down and actually think about what this is probably doing for those kids, we'll never know, but in the long run, we could be changing some of these kids' lives."
That is the goal of the Buccaneers Rookie Club, which affords the team's first-year NFL players opportunities to learn about the people living around them through community service. Besides the outing at Metropolitan Ministries, the 2016 crop of Bucs rookies has bowled with Tampa Fire Rescue Department personnel, dropped in at MacDill Air Force Base, spent time with patients and families at Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa and promoted good nutritional and exercise habits in children through the NFL's PLAY 60 program.
A visit to an elementary school is scheduled for this week.
"The players are coming from many different areas," said Darcie Glazer Kassewitz, whose family bought the Bucs in 1995. "Really what it does is, it immediately connects them to the community, connects them to the people, and it allows people in the community to get to know the Buccaneers better.
"We become one big family, and that's very important to us."
Glazer Kassewitz is co-president of the Glazer Family Foundation, the driving force behind the rookie club. No one could pinpoint when the club began, but some estimates placed its origin as far back as the late 1980s, years before Hargreaves, former FSU kicker Roberto Aguayo and the 12 other rookies on the Bucs' active roster, injured reserve and practice squad were born.
Aguayo is the reigning NFC special-teams player of the week. He made a career-high four field goals without a miss in a 19-17 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium last weekend.
"We like to go out and inspire and touch people, touch their hearts and make them feel special for at least the time being and let them take away something," Aguayo said. "We're just not football players. We are human, too, and we like to go out and show and have fun with others."
These players don't have to be in their Sunday best to make an impact.
"Sports figures are bigger than life," said Morris Hintzman, president of the Metropolitan Ministries Foundation. "For a child to get up close and personal and interact with a player, something is probably going to be said by that player that is of consequence. That kid may leave this building never forgetting what that player said to them that changed their life.
"You've got to believe that a player can't see these kids without being moved and seeing how happy they are."
The Bucs are not the only NFL team in Florida with a community initiative geared toward rookies.
The Miami Dolphins have their Rookie Success Program. The Jacksonville Jaguars do not have a program designed specifically for first-year players but incorporate them as part of their larger community-service efforts, Gaby Moran of the team's public relations department said.
"Sometimes they may be apprehensive to go certain places, depending on whether they like to be in public, but once they get it done, just the stories they tell and the individuals they get to meet along the way is phenomenal," said Kaleb Thornhill, Dolphins director of player engagement. "They're used to this in their college setting, where they would go out, but here it is different in terms of the reach that they can have."
Aguayo realizes his value is determined by far more than whether his right foot propels a football through the uprights. That is a moment to celebrate, to be sure, but so is bringing a smile to a downtrodden child's face.
"It just gives people a different view of you, an outside look," said Aguayo, taking a break from his coloring book. "I am glad that people see that, but it is more affecting me. We are learning something new, and they learn something new with us. It kind of works hand in hand."
Ryan Smith, a defensive back from North Carolina Central selected in the fourth round last April, scored big points with the younger generation.
Giving a hula hoop a whirl earned him extra credit.
"It was everything," Smith said when asked to pinpoint his favorite part of the day. "I haven't hula-hooped in a long time. When I started, it was like, 'I forgot how to do it.' I just kind of caught on to it, and the kids kept coming up to me.
"I was just trying to make their day as best as I can."
