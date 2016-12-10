Dolphins WR DeVante Parker's growth has shown in recent weeks

DeVante Parker grimaced as he slowly mustered the strength to lift his 6-foot-3 frame off the chair in front of his locker and rise to his feet.
It was after the Nov. 27 San Francisco game, and the Miami Dolphins wide receiver's back was still aching roughly an hour after he went high in the air to gather a reception, landing hard on ground, only to have the catch negated by replay.
The play served as an oddly appropriate metaphor for Parker's season - short-term success quickly turns out to be another long-term battle.
But Parker, limited during practice this week due to that same back injury, appears to be winning more of those battles nowadays. It's a sign of growth. He's not grown, but he's growing.
For example, weeks after being chided publicly by Dolphins coach Adam Gase, Parker has responded. He pushes through pain, he practices harder, he stays hydrated.
"I would say that, he's already passed that test for me," Gase said. "Just seeing what he has done, especially in the last three weeks. I'm sure he's been banged up a little bit and doesn't really say anything and has gone out there."
Parker, the uniquely talented 2015 first-round pick, has battled hamstring and back injuries all season.
He has 44 receptions for 583 yards and three touchdowns in 11 games this season. He's already surpassed last year's totals for receptions (26) and yards (494), and tied the total in touchdowns.
But Parker's greatest feat so far this season might have been playing last week at Baltimore with his stiff, hurting back.
"I just wanted to be out there with them," he said of his Dolphins teammates. "Really I just wanted to be out there for them, to help them out and be out there for the team. That's the only thing."
Parker ended with three receptions for 34 yards and an impressive touchdown in which he dragged his foot in the end zone a millisecond before his momentum carried him out of bounds.
True to form, however, there was another setback of sorts.
Parker caught an apparent touchdown pass early in the second quarter with the Dolphins trailing 14-0. But Baltimore safety Lardarius Webb darted over at the last moment and, as replay would later confirm, stole the ball from Parker for a touchback.
"I didn't see the safety coming," Parker said. "I was just focusing on the ball."
Offensive coordinator Clyde Christensen said such interceptions simply can't be allowed.
"You don't know how much the injury hurt him," Christensen began, "but from a coaching standpoint you'd say, 'We've got to catch that ball or we've got to pass interfere or do something to make sure that ball doesn't get intercepted.'
"We certainly coached it, and we certainly expected a ball like that (to be caught), especially a guy like him, who wants alley-oops thrown to him, who wants a jump ball thrown to him. But we've thrown two that have gotten picked. They can't be picked."
The other one Christensen referred to was against the Los Angeles Rams. Rams safety Maurice Alexander intercepted a pass in the end zone intended for Parker.
"It was a first-down play after we're trying to get things going, and you take a shot to your big guy, and it can't get picked," Christensen said. "It just can't get picked."
Still, it's been a good stretch for Parker. In the past four weeks he has 19 receptions for 280 yards and two touchdowns.
All the while there have been menacing hamstring and back problems.
Early in the season those ailments prevented him from practicing. Now, he not only practices, he plays in the games.
Last week continued the breakthrough.
"It was impressive that he went out there," Gase said. "I know he couldn't have been completely pain free."
