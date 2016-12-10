Paul Klee: Broncos must fix offense before it's too late

The worst offense in Broncos history stumbles onto the field Sunday at Tennessee. While the "O" takes its sweet time, the Broncos are running out of it.
The Broncos offense never has been lower (ranked), as uninspiring (almost weekly) or littered with more questions (on the offensive line, first; at running back, where Justin Forsett, 31, was plucked from the "used" bin as a "new" add, second; at quarterback, third).
"We're dropping like flies," starting running back Devontae Booker said.
They've never finished a season lower than where they are now - 27th in yards, the old-school metric used to rate offensive production. Denver's worst final ranking on offense was 26th, in 1983, John Elway's first as QB. (See, there's hope for Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch.) There were other low points in points - not many, but some - such as 25th (1980), 23rd (2011), 22nd (1984, 2001) and 21st (1992, 2006). No. 27 is the great Steve Atwater.
This is the opposite of great. This is not good enough.
What are the Broncos trying to be on offense? Upon entering the team's locker room on a recent weekday afternoon, I spotted eight offensive players on their dumbphones, texting, talking, Tinder-ing, not teammate-ing. The defensive side of the room had the look, feel and jovial sound of a band of frat bros pregaming on a flight to Las Vegas.
Who are the voices of influence for the Broncos on offense? Mum is the word with highly paid wideouts Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas - as dynamic as they can be - and the linemen and quarterbacks haven't the cache to command a room. Meantime, Von Miller, DeMarcus Ware, Aqib Talib and T.J. Ward share the timidity of a fireworks salesman. Is it any wonder why Denver's 'D' operates at an unhealthy decibel level while Denver's 'O' seems stuck on mute?
At different times this season coach Gary Kubiak has used a news conference to ask for more from Siemian/Lynch, more from running backs not named C.J. Anderson, more from his offensive line. It's approaching time to ask for more from Kubiak's offensive braintrust.
Nothing could stop the Broncos defense from raising the Lombardi trophy as Super Bowl 50 champions. Almost everyone stopped the Broncos offense. It ranked 16th. It got worse.
The Broncos are what they are.
"We get turnovers. We play well on defense," Ware said. "We play situational football on offense. That's been our formula and that's how we have gotten to where we are now."
He's not wrong.
Siemian, the choice for starting quarterback by far, returned to the practice field at Dove Valley on Friday. Birds chirped, squirrels frolicked. If healthy, Siemian will help the cause.
I asked star cornerback Chris Harris Jr. if the Broncos defense could survive another game where it must play 80 snaps like it did at Jacksonville. The NFL average is around 63.
"For me, I can handle it," Harris said. "I think everybody else should, too."
The Broncos defense established a standard and is sticking to it. Over 30-plus years the Broncos offense set a standard of scoring that few franchises could equal. That standard isn't being met - this season or last - and they sit squarely on the playoff bubble.
It should be no wonder the Broncos defense is paid $23 million more than the offense. The defense is working overtime.
"We just need to do better," offensive coordinator Rick Dennison said.
The Broncos usually are a franchise known for its offense. Get this: Over the past two decades the Broncos had a top-five offense more times (11) than it ranked among the next 27 (nine). Denver's "O" often stands for Oh, my! Too often lately it's been Oh, dear.
I could argue for Kubiak as the NFL's Coach of the Year(-plus) since he was hired to drip gasoline on the Broncos' fire once the John Fox era sizzled out. But at some point the lack of points and production falls on the offensive-minded coach. The Broncos hanging precariously from the playoff bubble with four games remaining is that time.
What must happen for the Broncos to win the AFC West? It's a long shot. Even if Denver wins out, the Chiefs must lose to Tennessee (at home) or San Diego (on the road). Two wins in the final four games probably gets them as a wild card. Three definitely would.
What a shame it would be to waste the team's greatest defense with its worst offense.
