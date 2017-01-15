Barry to be part of Rams coaching staff

LOS ANGELES_New Los Angeles Rams Coach Sean McVay is working quickly to put together his staff.
Veteran defensive coordinator Wade Phillips already is in place, and people with knowledge of the situation said Saturday that Joe Barry has agreed to terms to become linebackers coach and assistant head coach.
Barry, 46, was the Washington Redskins' defensive coordinator the last two seasons.
He was fired Jan. 5, along with two other assistants, after the Redskins defense finished 28th in the NFL for the second consecutive season.
McVay was the Redskins' offensive coordinator for three seasons.
Barry played linebacker at USC and coached Trojans linebackers on Lane Kiffin's 2010 staff.
He also has been part of NFL staffs with the San Francisco 49ers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions and San Diego Chargers.
Phillips and Barry join a Rams staff that also is expected to include John Fassel, the Rams' special-teams coordinator for the last five seasons.
The Buffalo Bills announced Saturday that Mike Waufle, the Rams' defensive line coach for five seasons, has agreed in principle to join the Bills staff in a similar capacity.
Waufle helped develop Rams players such as three-time Pro Bowl tackle Aaron Donald, two-time Pro Bowl end Robert Quinn and tackle Michael Brockers.
Waufle also has been an assistant in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders and New York Giants.
