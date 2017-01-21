Roethlisberger vs. Brady a rematch 12 years in the making

Ben Roethlisberger asked for and received Tom Brady's jersey when the Patriots played at Heinz Field in October. It's now hanging in his office alongside jerseys of Hall of Fame quarterbacks Dan Marino and Jim Kelly. Roethlisberger is in his 13th season and is carving out a Hall of Fame career in his own right. He doesn't make a habit of asking for keepsakes from other current NFL players, but he made an exception for Brady, the four-time Super Bowl winner who will turn 40 later this year.
"I consider him one of, if not the best of all-time," Roethlisberger said.
Roethlisberger's relationship with Brady is one of admiration from afar. They don't socialize much other than a friendly pregame chat. When Brady visits good friends in Pittsburgh every offseason to golf at historic Oakmont Country Club, the Steelers' quarterback isn't in the foursome.
Brady is married to a supermodel, has numerous endorsement deals and has made cameos in some major motion pictures and television series, including "Ted 2" and "Entourage."
Roethlisberger, meanwhile, covets the quiet life with his wife and growing family. He has one local endorsement deal with Cochran Automotive but nothing nationally since his well-publicized off-field troubles early in his career.
Even though they share little in common away from football and Brady did not request Roethlisberger's jersey, the admiration is mutual.
"Ben is an incredible player, and he's been that way since 2004 when he came into the league," Brady said. "I've always loved the way he plays, very tough, hard-nosed. He's great for the city of Pittsburgh - a very tough, hard-nosed city. I have a lot of friends from there. He's just been a great player. I think the respect is very mutual. To play at his level for as long as he has and with his style of play has been, it's remarkable."
They have much more in common on the field. Brady and Roethlisberger are the two most-decorated quarterbacks in the NFL and had unrivaled Super Bowl success as young players.
Brady has four Super Bowl victories in six appearances while Roethlisberger has two Super Bowl wins in his three appearances. Since 2001, only five Super Bowls have been played without Brady or Roethlisberger.
Yet this is only the second time Roethlisberger and Brady will square off in a playoff game. Brady won the first meeting in Roethlisberger's rookie season of 2004 when he came into Heinz Field and led the Patriots to a 41-27 victory en route to their third Super Bowl win in four years.
"They got after me," said Roethlisberger, who was 14 for 24 for 226 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions in the loss. "They made me make some mistakes. I just realized kind of what it was going to take to get over that hump. Obviously, I was blessed to win a Super Bowl the next year, and that helps kind of put that behind you a little bit."
That was one of only two blemishes on his postseason resume before he lost to Green Bay in Super Bowl XLV. Roethlisberger was 8-2 in his first 10 playoff games and won his Super Bowls after the 2005 and 2008 seasons.
Brady won his first 10 playoff games en route to his first three Super Bowl wins.
Each also endured long dry spells after their early success. Brady is 14-9 in his past 23 playoff games and waited 10 years to get his fourth Super Bowl in 2014. Since Roethlisberger won his last Super Bowl in '08 he is just 5-4 in the playoffs and is still hunting that elusive third Super Bowl ring.
Roethlisberger has a goal of owning more Super Bowl victories than any other quarterback who has ever played. If he's going to reach that goal, he almost has to beat Brady Sunday. He is just 3-6 all-time against the Patriots and has never beaten a Patriots team in Foxborough with Brady at quarterback.
"He doesn't give a damn," Steelers offensive lineman Marcus Gilbert said of the pregame quarterback hype. "All he cares about is going out there and getting this win. It's not about Brady vs. Ben Roethlisberger. It's more about Ben vs. this defense and their offensive vs. our defense."
According to Roethlisberger, it's not going to mean more to him if he beats Brady to get back to the Super Bowl.
"I'm going to be honest, I don't care who we had to play in the AFC championship game," Roethlisberger said. "It's the championship game. You have one game to get to the Super Bowl."
Brady has performed phenomenally well against the Steelers over the years. He is 7-2 with 24 touchdowns and three interceptions and has a 114.2 rating in those nine games. The 114.2 rating is the second-highest of his career against any opponent. He only has a better rating against the Falcons.
Roethlisberger is 3-6 against the Patriots with 17 touchdowns and six interceptions. He has a 95.4 quarterback rating in those eight games.
NFL fans should enjoy the historical significance of this game. It's the first time in NFL history two quarterbacks with multiple Super Bowl victories will meet in the AFC championship.
The likelihood of another Brady-Roethlisberger playoff matchup is slim. Brady will turn 40 in August, and Roethlisberger will turn 35 in March.
Roethlisberger made it a point last week to let the younger players know these opportunities are rare. He said former Steelers cornerback Chad Scott stood up before the team and made that point when he was a rookie before the '04 championship game, and it's stuck with him ever since.
"You never know when the next moment is going to happen," Roethlisberger said. "Tomorrow is not promised to any of us. Let's enjoy this moment and this day because you never know if this opportunity will present itself again. You might as well enjoy it and relish every moment. I've been telling these young guys. I am going to be the Chad Scott that I got to talk to a long time ago. You don't know if we will be able to do this again. So enjoy it. Enjoy every moment of it. It truly is a blessing to be able to do what we do."
