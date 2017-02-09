York family has left a trail of 49ers coaches in its wake

The Yorks took over operation of the San Francisco 49ers from Eddie DeBartolo Jr. in 2000. There has been a laundry list of coaches since. Kyle Shanahan, announced as coach Thursday, is the latest. What follows is a look at the coaches the Yorks have run out of town. Steve Mariucci, above, was a holdover from the DeBartolo days. The team went 57-39 under his leadership. His 49ers went 10-6 in 2002, beating the New York Giants in a wild-card playoff game before losing to the eventual champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For that, Mariucci was fired.
The Yorks replaced Mariucci with Dennis Erickson, right, and why not? After all, he guided the Seattle Seahawks to a 31-33 record in four seasons as coach. Erickson was a disaster in San Francisco, going 9-23 in two seasons. After guiding the 49ers to a 2-14 mark in 2004, he was shown the door.
Next up was Mike Nolan. At first it was a good story. Nolan’s father, Dick, coached the team from 1968-75. Mike Nolan looked sharp in his suits on the sideline, but the team did not. He went 18-37 in four-plus seasons and was replaced by Mike Singletary on an interim basis seven games into the 2008 season.
Jed York began running the team in 2008. He dropped the interim tag from Mike Singletary’s title in December of that year. Singletary, a legendary linebacker for the Chicago Bears, brought fire and passion to the sideline and locker room, but couldn’t turn the team around. He went 18-22 in two-plus seasons. He was fired with one game to go in the 2010 season, and Jim Tomsula coached the last game. Singletary went 5-10 that year.
Enter Jim Harbaugh from Stanford. Harbaugh took over a team that had gone 6-10 in 2010 and guided it to a 13-3 mark and a spot in the NFC Championship game against the New York Giants. The 49ers lost the NFC title game that year in overtime, 20-17, but it was the beginning of something big by the Bay. The following year, the team went 11-4 and reached the Super Bowl, but lost a heartbreaker, 34-31, to the Baltimore Ravens. In 2013, the team went 12-4, reaching the NFC title game, which the 49ers lost to Seattle. After an 8-8 mark in 2014 and a power struggle with the front office, Harbaugh was sent packing.
Jim Tomsula took over for Harbaugh and went 5-11 in 2015. He was let go at the end of that season.
Chip Kelly was brought in to turn it around in 2016. The big hire produced two victories, and Kelly was fired.
