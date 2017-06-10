Lucroy credits Cashner for Rangers' win

A new scavenger hunt has adults and youngsters running around Merced- and neighboring communities- hunting down, hiding and painting rocks. It all started a couple months ago in Merced with a Facebook group, Merced Rocks. mvelez@mercedsun-star.com
The CDC shares a few tips for a healthy pregnancy, including taking care of yourself and talking to your doctor. You should also get vaccinated against whooping cough and the flu during each pregnancy.
Then-FBI Director James Comey announced on March 20 that the FBI was investigating possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian agents. On May 9, President Trump fired the FBI director, igniting an outcry that grew from just Democrats to include some Republican lawmakers as well.
Gunrunner Gun Shop and Shooting Range owner Gerry Mitchell speaks about a proposed bill that would limit the sale of long guns such as rifles to California residents at his business in Merced, Calif., on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. If passed, SB-497 would limit firearm purchases by California residents to one firearm every 30 days. Currently, California residents are limited to one handgun purchase every 30 days.
Atwater resident Alexander Haro, 13, speaks about how he came to the aid of neighbor Renee Botwright, 55, after she was reportedly struck by a car outside her home in the 2600 block of Olive Avenue in Atwater, Calif., on Saturday, June 3, 2017.
A Madera police officer shot a man on Monday, June 5, who was holding a knife to his own throat and then turning a gun on the officer. In a Facebook Live video, Chief Steve Frazier, describes what happens. Full video: https://www.facebook.com/MaderaPD/videos/1556461134398222/
As of June 1, 2017, the central Sierra snowpack had about ten times more water than it did on the same day in 2016. In several recent years, no water was recorded at all on June 1. This series of satellite images shows the snow accumulation from space at roughly the same time of year for the past five years.
The Altamont Corridor Express is taking public comment on the environmental impacts of its plans to expand passenger rail service between the Northern San Joaquin Valley and Bay Area. (Andy Alfaro and John Holland)