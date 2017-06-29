Racing, fireworks, music — all free — on tap Saturday at Merced Speedway

Merced Speedway owner Ed Parker remembers circling the date of the first July race on his calendar when he was a young racer.
“It was the big event of the year at the speedway – fireworks, racing – and the whole city was there,” Parker says. “It was time to make sure my car looked perfect. Drivers were there to race for prestige – and an extra special trophy.”
When Parker took over ownership of the speedway two years ago, he brought back the Fourth of July tradition. The Friends of Merced Speedway now helps raise funds for the fireworks. Last year, nearly 5,000 Merced residents enjoyed the program at no cost.
Saturday night, the speedway’s Fourth of July weekend celebration will also honor the memory of Tim Post, a well-liked local teen who was killed in an automobile accident in 1999. Parker has the band “Wack A Mole” performing on the midway and has added extra food concessions for the anticipated crowd.
“It will be a complete community event we are giving to the people of Merced,” Parker says. “It’s a very special night. We can host more than 6,000 people.”
A birthday celebration, too
Driver Troy Stone of Winton was born on July 4. He’ll be competing in the International Motor Contest Association (IMCA) Modified Division on Saturday night.
“Every year it is a major event for me,” he laughs. “The race has special meaning for me. I’ve won on my birthday weekend five times.”
Stone is hoping to take home one of the big trophies this year donated by Bob Smith, a racer who owns a Merced truck repair business.
“I’ve been working on my car all week,” Stone, who keeps his car in a garage attached to his home, explains. “I’m changing shock absorbers, and making adjustments. I feel I have the right combination to win. I just don’t want to crash.”
A young generation races in memory of Post
Chase Thomas, 18, and his bother, Tanner, 15, are racing in the IMCA SportMod division of the Tim Post Memorial. They were born after Post’s passing, but their father, Darren, is from the generation that raced at the track when previous owners Chuck and Marylee Griffin ran the speedway. Post was their grandson.
“Timmy always liked the local drivers,” Thomas recalls. He was personable, and wanted to help anyone – but he had a soft spot for the hometown boys. Now the drivers who were Post’s age 19 years ago are learning about him and are pumped up for the event.”
Neil Barcellos is Tim Post’s brother. He was nine when he lost the sibling he most looked up to. Post’s tractor is still used at the speedway.
“It’s a piece of equipment you can’t put a price on,” Barcellos says of the old Ford tractor. “When I saw anyone else drive it, it broke my heart.”
Now, Barcellos drives that tractor. He and his grandparents, the Griffins, have been busy this week raising funds for the race. The money will go to the “little guys” who make the weekly show exciting.
The top 10 Hobby Stock drivers are locked into starting positions. A drawing will take place to give extra money to the field of Hobby Stock drivers. The last-lace finisher will receive a bonus.
“We want to give special bonuses to the drivers. There will be a hard charger cash award for the driver in each of the three divisions who passes the most cars,” says Barcellos. “We want to put some money into the back of the pack. Timmy would have wanted us to give something to the drivers that support the speedway every week but have few wins or top finishes.”
Free Fourth of July Celebration
What: Tim Post Memorial
When: Saturday, July 1
Where: Merced Speedway,
When: Gates open at 4 p.m.
Entertainment: Wack A Mole p[rforms under the grandstand
Food: Available for purchase from concession stands and food trucks
Racing: IMCA Modifieds, IMCA SportMods, and Hobby Stocks
Schedule: IMCA Modified Feature – 8:30 p.m.; Fireworks 9:15 p.m.; Hobby Stock and IMCA SportMod features follow fireworks
Comments