Pedestrian struck, killed by train in busy area of Merced

By Shawn Jansen

February 09, 2019 05:40 PM

Andrew Kuhn Andrew Kuhn/Merced Sun-Star
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train near the railroad crossing on V Street in Merced on Saturday morning.

According to Merced Police Sargent Chris Russell, the victim was walking across the rails when he was hit by a train that was headed westbound. Russell described the victim as a white, adult male, likely in his 40s.

Authorities are waiting to identify family before releasing his name, Russell added.

The incident occurred at 11:11 a.m. on Saturday on the 1500 block of V Street. The crossing guard were functioning properly at the time, according to Russell.

The road was cleared and reopened at approximately 12:30 p.m.

