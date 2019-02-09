Pedestrian struck, killed by train in busy area of Merced

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train near the railroad crossing on V Street in Merced on Saturday morning.
According to Merced Police Sargent Chris Russell, the victim was walking across the rails when he was hit by a train that was headed westbound. Russell described the victim as a white, adult male, likely in his 40s.
Authorities are waiting to identify family before releasing his name, Russell added.
The incident occurred at 11:11 a.m. on Saturday on the 1500 block of V Street. The crossing guard were functioning properly at the time, according to Russell.
The road was cleared and reopened at approximately 12:30 p.m.
