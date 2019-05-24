Teen pedestrian flown to hospital after being hit by truck in Snelling, CHP reports

Merced Sun-Star file photo. tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

A 15-year-old male pedestrian suffered major, non-life-threatening injuries Friday when he was struck by a truck on Highway 59 in Snelling.





California Highway Patrol Officer Eric Zuniga said officers responded to the call at about 3:40 p.m. in the area of Highway 59 and 4th Street.





Authorities said the teen attempted to cross the highway in an eastward direction, when he was struck by a 2015 GMC Sierra with a travel trailer, driven northbound by 46-year-old Edwin Melo of San Jose.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Merced Sun-Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Zuniga said it’s possible the teen was attempting to catch up to his grandfather, who had already crossed the road.





Melo slowed his vehicle to about 20 mph upon seeing the grandfather cross the road and it appears the teen ran out in front of the truck. The child appeared to suffer a broken leg in the incident and he was flown to an area hospital.





Zuniga said the incident is still under investigation, and neither alcohol or drugs appear to be a factor.



