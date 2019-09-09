Looking for a new restaurant? Here’s one that just opened in Merced this week.

Teriyaki Don has been serving up meals for nearly 20 years in Fresno and plans to expand soon to Merced’s Promenade Center, according to a Facebook post. It’s seen on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. tmiller@mercedsunstar.com

Teriyaki Don opened this week in the Promenade Center in Merced.

The new restaurant features Japanese food including teriyaki bowls, noodles and sushi. It offers dine-in or take-out orders.

“We’re known for our rice bowls,” said Vaa Moua, who is a manager at the Fresno location and is helping out with the opening of the Merced restaurant. “We offer a different variety of meat. We’re also known for our teriyaki sauce and salad dressings.”

Teriyaki Don has been serving up meals for nearly 20 years in Fresno, according to a Facebook post. The Merced location is the second Teriyaki Don restaurant.

The Promenade Center is located on the corner of Yosemite Ave. and Paulson Road and includes eateries like Strings, Agave Mexican Grill, Thai Cuisine II, Wing Stop, Port of Subs and Tumeric Indian Cuisine.

“Some of our most popular dishes include our rice bowls like the chicken teriyaki, spicy chicken and beef teriyaki, as well as our sushi rolls,” Teriyaki Don’s website says. “We pride ourselves on offering quick and exceptional service.”

The new restaurant, which is located in the space where Bobcat’s Diner used to be, across from Strings, is offering college students a 15 percent discount.

“We just wanted to expand our delicious food and our popular items from our Fresno location,” Moua said.

The eatery is open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.