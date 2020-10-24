Merced Sun-Star Logo
50-year old motorcyclist dies after hit-and-run in Merced; suspect sought

A 50-year-old Merced man died on Friday night after his motorcycle was struck by vehicle that left the scene without stopping, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to a collision in the area of Belcher Avenue and Beachwood Drive at approximately 7:03 p.m. on Friday.

The suspect vehicle, which was described as a dark green sedan, possibly late 1990s or early 2000 model, was traveling westbound on Belcher Avenue, approaching the intersection with Beachwood Drive.

The suspect vehicle made a left turn into the path of the eastbound motorcycle. The car fled the scene southbound on Beachwood Avenue following the collision.

The man, whose identity was not released, was pronounced deceased.

CHP investigators are requesting assistance from the public in gathering the details surrounding this incident. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 209-356-6600.

