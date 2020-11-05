Merced County vote count continues, as some races hang in the balance

The Merced County Administration Building located at 2222 M Street in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

As of Thursday morning, many Merced County races still remained too close to call.

The Registrar of Voters on Wednesday said it still had thousands of votes to count, thus the outcome of some races could still change. The office is expected to update the voting numbers on Thursday during the late afternoon or evening, according to Registrar Barbara Levey.

The Registrar of Voters Office had counted 61,710 complete ballots by the end of election day.

“While continuing to work on verifying the workload at hand, we do know that more than 20,000 ballots were received on election day through the mail, at our voting assistance centers, and in our official ballot drop boxes,” Levey stated in a press release sent out on Wednesday night. “These remain to be processed and counted.”

When processing ballots, each signature must be verified. If the signature doesn’t match the signature on file, the voter is notified. Voter participation history is updated for every voter who turned in a ballot. Every mail-in envelope is opened, the ballot is extracted and flattened. Each ballot is fed through the high speed ballot scanning equipment to tabulate them.

California law provides that vote-by-mail ballots may be accepted through Friday, November 20th provided that they are postmarked on or before November 3, 2020.

The Registrar Office reports they received approximately 700 more ballots on Wednesday that will be processed and counted. Also more than 500 provisional ballots have been received and require examination.

“Final results are due no later than December 5,” Levey said. “I hope that we are certified prior to this date.”

One of the tightest races as of Thursday morning remained the Los Banos mayor’s race. Tom Faria leads Paul Llanez by just 13 votes. Faria has 4,474 votes for 49.88% to Llanez’s 4,461 votes, which is 49.74%.

“I guess it’s like what Yogi Berra said, ‘It’s not over until it’s over,’” said Faria.

Both Los Banos mayor candidates said the COVID-19 pandemic make it a much different election for candidates. The virus didn’t allow for candidates to knock on doors, shake hands and interact with the public.

“I knew this election would be unique with 2020 and everything else going on,” Llanas said. “I was still able to do close to 7,000 calls and 250-plus meetings. I put in the effort. I went into the election not trying to sell myself but to gain input and hear from the community what they wanted in a mayor.”

Llanez said he received a lot of calls and texts from people who said they were sorry he lost by 13 votes. He had to explain to them that the election isn’t over and votes are still being counted.

“Now I just want to know,” Llanez said.

The Merced City Council races are also tight. In District 1 Joel Knox leads by 38 votes over Jesse F. Ornelas 978 to 940. Knox has 43.76% of the total votes and Ornelas 42.06%.

In District 3, Bertha A. Perez leads Allen Brooks by just nine votes. Perez has 1,280 (50.06%) to Brooks’ 1,271 (49.71%) votes.

The Merced City Council race that isn’t as close is District 5, Sarah Boyle leads with 1,731 (53.29%) over Jeremy Martinez 1,507 (46.40%).

Veteran prosecutor Matt Serratto as of Thursday morning had a large lead in the Merced Mayor race with 9,818 votes, which accounts for 52.08%. Michael Belluomini’s is second in the four-person race with 3,947 (20.94%) votes. Anthony Martinez was at third place (13.63%) while Monica Kay Villa was currently in fourth (13.11%).

In the runoff for Merced County Supervisor District 2, Josh Pedrozo was ahead of incumbent Lee Lor, with 7,969 (51.55%) votes to Lor’s 7,849 (48.45%).

In the Livingston Mayor race, Juan Aguilar Jr. leads incumbent Gurpal S. Samra 1,769 votes to 1,065.

All eligible voters this year were sent mail-in ballots in an effort to promote physical distancing while voting amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Ballots that were postmarked by Election Day are still valid.