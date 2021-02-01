Merced County records 444 new coronavirus cases, 4 deaths over the weekend

The Merced County Department of Public Health recorded 444 new COVID-19 cases and four related deaths since Friday.

Total COVID-19-related deaths in the county have reached 354 since the start of the pandemic, the latest figures released Monday showed.

According to Merced County spokesperson Mike North, the four latest deaths are all men. Three are said to be age 65 or older with the other between the ages of 50-64. Two had underlying health conditions and two are unknown at this time, according to North.

Health department data showed 161 more cases were recorded Saturday and 143 on Sunday. Monday brought another 140.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 26,674 residents infected with the virus. A total of 2,479 are estimated to be currently infected, 259 less than Friday. There are 37 people hospitalized in Merced County due to the virus, according to the health department.

Updated statewide figures showed 3,259,706 confirmed coronavirus cases in California and 40,908 deaths.