Rollover 2-truck crash in Merced County results in minor injuries, CHP says

The drivers of two pickup trucks avoided major injuries after they crashed on Highway 140, according to California Highway Patrol.
A CHP Merced unit responded to reports of a rollover traffic collision at 10 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Highway 140 and Massasso Street, Officer Noe Lomeli said.
The male driver of a Dodge pickup truck told police he was driving east on Highway 140 when, for unknown reasons, he suddenly noticed a Ford F150 in front of him slowing down, Lomeli said.
The driver said his vehicle collided into the Ford pickup, causing the Dodge to roll over on top of vegetation on the south side of the road, Lomeli said. The Ford truck was sent into the shoulder of the road as well and sustained major damage to the rear of the vehicle.
The driver of the Ford F150 suffered minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to an area hospital, Lomeli said. The Dodge driver also suffered minor injuries but declined medical assistance, Lomeli said.
Area neighbors who heard the collision said bystanders helped get both drivers out.
Neither drugs nor alcohol were considered to be factors in the collision, Lomeli said.
