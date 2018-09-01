Elderly woman airlifted to hospital after big rig hits vehicle in Le Grand, CHP says

An elderly woman was airlifted to a Modesto hospital after a big rig crashed into her vehicle in Le Grand, according to California Highway Patrol.
At about 11:30 a.m. Friday, the big rig driven by a 28-year-old man was driving north on South Santa Fe Avenue approaching Cunningham Road when for unknown reasons an Isuzu Trooper driven by a 66-year-old woman advanced from the stop sign on Cunningham Road into the intersection, CHP Merced Officer John Moran said.
The big rig reportedly swerved left to avoid hitting the Isuzu, but was unsuccessful, Moran said. The vehicles collided, sending the Isuzu spinning onto the west shoulder of South Santa Fe Avenue.
The big rig went off road west of South Santa Fe Avenue before swerving back across both lanes and crashing into a ditch at the right side of the road, just west of railroad tracks, Moran said.
The severity of the woman’s injuries were unknown Friday, Moran said. The male driver of the big rig didn’t report injuries.
