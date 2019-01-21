Unity March brings together Merced residents to remember MLK, civil rights struggle

The legacy of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. as a civil rights trailblazer was honored Monday, as hundreds of Merced residents came together for the city’s annual Unity March.
Representing the kaleidoscope of ethnic communities that call the “Gateway to Yosemite” home, marchers of all ages walked from the Merced County Fairgrounds along Martin Luther King Jr. Way to the Merced Theatre, where an afternoon celebration program took place.
The sound of marching bands enlivened the festive atmosphere, as the procession moved along the road. Some attendees held signs with a variety of human rights messages, while others walked hand-in-hand with their children.
While there were many return attendees at Monday’s march, there were also some first-time participants, like Merced resident Rick Ruiz.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Ruiz said people should get together more often for events like the Unity March, to honor those who stood up for America and human rights. “I love it,” said Ruiz. “This crowd and everybody, the unity that we’re getting here with the people, it’s awesome.”
Turlock resident Catrina Sandford has been attending the annual march since she moved to the region in 2016.
Sandford said she grew up King’s hometown of Atlanta, Georgia. Thus, she and her parents always had discussions about civil rights and participated in MLK-related events.
“We’ve also tried to make sure we instill civil rights knowledge in family members,” said Sandford. “And just to make sure we get out and vote and make sure that people have equality, and that all human beings have justice in the United States of America.”
Merced resident Mauricio Cifuentes attended this year’s march for the third time. He said King’s current message would be for all people to get along.
“We’ve got to look past politics, colors, and anything,” said Cifuentes. “We’re all human beings at the end of the day so that’s what I think it should go down to. We should all just be able to get along.”
The spirit of the march taking place on Martin Luther King Jr. Way is deeply ingrained in Merced’s history. Back in 1993, Bishop Dwight Amey and group of residents led a successful campaign to rename J Street in 1993 to Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
President Ronald Reagan signed Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the holiday honoring Dr. King’s birthday, into law in 1983.
Comments