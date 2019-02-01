Second big rig in 24 hours overturned on same Merced County off-ramp, CHP says

A second big rig within 24 hours has overturned on the Interstate 5 off-ramp to Highway 152, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A tractor-trailer driven by 36-year-old Oakland resident Elliot Delaney was traveling south on I-5 and taking the off-ramp to eastbound Highway 152 when the truck overturned across both eastbound lanes of the highway, according to a news release.
A big rig hauling cattle overturned off the same ramp Thursday.
Delaney, who was wearing a seatbelt, suffered pain to his arms. A passenger, 33-year-old Oakland resident Gloria Booker, wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and sustained leg injuries, the release states. Both were transported to Doctor’s Hospital in Modesto for the minor injuries.
The trailer was loaded with an unknown material, CHP Los Banos Officer Shannon Stiers said, noting the driver was unsure of the load and had no paperwork for it.
Hazmat units were called in as a precaution, Stiers said. And authorities were, as of Friday afternoon, trying to determine what the material was.
The slow lane of traffic on eastbound Highway 152 was closed for several hours after the collision.
