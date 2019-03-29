Structure fire damages home in north Merced

No injuries were reported Friday in a north Merced house that displaced a family, according to fire officials.
Merced Fire Department firefighters were dispatched to the residence in the 4000 block of Notre Dame Avenue around 9:40 a.m., according to Battalion Chief Jeff Horta.
No one was home when the fire broke out.
However, Horta said firefighters received reports from an occupant that the home’s intruder alarm was triggered and flames were visible on surveillance cameras.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
Authorities said the fire occurred in a main room of the home. Firefighters brought the fire under control at 9:54 a.m..
According to Horta, the fire caused considerable smoke damage to the contents of the home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Comments