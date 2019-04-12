Local
Southern California man identified in fatal Merced County solo-vehicle crash
A 66-year-old Sylmar man was killed in a solo vehicle crash in western Merced County on Thursday, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Dennis Ah Chin was pronounced dead after being pulled from his overturned car near Interstate 5 and Highway 140, according the Merced County Coroner’s Office.
Chin was driving a 2006 Ford F-150 northbound on Interstate 5 and for unknown reasons allowed it to drift onto the dirt and gravel center median about 11:38 a.m., CHP said.
He overcorrected to the right and the truck crossed both lanes before striking a metal guardrail, CHP said. The truck continued down a dirt embankment, sending it through a fence before it turned onto the driver’s side.
Other motorists pulled the man from the car before medical personnel arrived, according to CHP.
