Expect delays as Caltrans completes maintenance, construction on Merced County roads

The California Department of Transportation has announced scheduled closures and traffic control for striping, maintenance and construction along multiple Merced County highways, according to a news release.

Caltrans said various full connector ramp closures and intermittent lane closures will occur as Caltrans performs striping on eastbound and westbound Highway 152 beginning Sunday.





Caltrans said on and off-ramp closures will occur on eastbound and westbound Highway 152 at the west junction with Highway 33 near Interstate 5 as well as ramps at northbound and southbound Interstate 5 beginning Sunday, April 28 through Friday, May 3, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.





On and off-ramp closures are also scheduled to occur in both directions on Highway 152 at the east junction with Highway 33 and at Highway 59, beginning Monday, April 29 through Friday, May 3, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additionally, Caltrans said it will perform an overnight full highway closure in both directions on State Route 140 from Moomjean Avenue to Kibby Road in Merced County for highway construction beginning Monday, April 29 through Thursday, May 2, from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m..





A signed detour will be available and alternate routes should be taken whenever possible, according to Caltrans.





Caltrans said motorists should expect 10 minute delays on both Highway 152 and Highway 140.





Caltrans also announced planned one-way traffic control for construction and maintenance services along Highway 140 from Moomjean Avenue to Yosemite National Park, according to the news release.





The traffic control will occur in both directions along Highway 140 from Moomjean Avenue to Kibby Road in Merced beginning Monday, April 29 through Friday, May 3, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Caltrans said.





Slope repair and clearing will result in one-way traffic control in both directions on Highway 140 from Feliciana Creek to Yosemite National Park beginning Monday, April 29 through Friday, May 3 from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., according to the news release.





Caltrans said motorists can expect 20 minute delays from Feliciana Creek to Yosemite and 10 minute delays at other work locations.



