Merced County firefighters respond to house fire on South Bear Creek Drive

No injuries were reported Friday at a house fire in the 3400 block of South Bear Creek Drive west of Kibby Road.

According to Cal Fire Battalion Chief Chris Bernard, firefighters were dispatched around 10:30 a.m. to the 500 square-foot out building, was about 25 percent involved upon arrival.





Authorities described the structure as a two-story mother-in-law suite unoccupied at the time of the blaze. The fire did not spread to the main home, according to Bernard.





The cause remains under investigation.

A total of three Merced County/Cal Fire fire engines, one water tender and two Merced fire engines responded to the scene.









