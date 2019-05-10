Local

Merced County firefighters respond to house fire on South Bear Creek Drive

Firefighters respond to structure fire in Merced County

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County, and the Merced City Fire Department respond to a structure fire on South Bear Creak Drive in Merced County on Friday. By
Up Next
The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, Merced County, and the Merced City Fire Department respond to a structure fire on South Bear Creak Drive in Merced County on Friday. By

No injuries were reported Friday at a house fire in the 3400 block of South Bear Creek Drive west of Kibby Road.

According to Cal Fire Battalion Chief Chris Bernard, firefighters were dispatched around 10:30 a.m. to the 500 square-foot out building, was about 25 percent involved upon arrival.

Authorities described the structure as a two-story mother-in-law suite unoccupied at the time of the blaze. The fire did not spread to the main home, according to Bernard.

The cause remains under investigation.

A total of three Merced County/Cal Fire fire engines, one water tender and two Merced fire engines responded to the scene.



  Comments  