Nighttime closures scheduled for Highway 99 in Madera County, Caltrans says

The California Department of Transportation has announced nighttime road closures scheduled in the Madera County area.

According to Caltrans, the closures are due to scheduled roadway construction operations south of Chowchilla.

A full closure of southbound Highway 99 is scheduled for Wednesday, May 29 and Thursday, May 30, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. those days, according to Caltrans.





Northbound Highway 99 is scheduled to be closed beginning Sunday, June 2, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., according to a news release.





The northbound lanes of Highway 99 are also scheduled to be closed on Monday, June 3 and Tuesday, June 4, from from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.





Signed detours will be in place for all closures.



