Merced County brush fire burns Atwater homeless encampments, fire officials say
Chimney Fire officials concerned about dry brush, hot temps
A brush fire Monday afternoon gutted several homeless encampments in Atwater, fire officials said.
Merced County CalFire, Merced City firefighters and Atwater rushed to a vegetation fire at 2:49 p.m. in the area of Sycamore Avenue and Applegate Road, near the Highway 99 overpass, Merced County Battalion Chief Chris Bernard said.
The fire burned five acres but was nearly contained as of 4 p.m., Bernard said. Several encampments were burned, displacing homeless residents, but no injuries were reported and no structures were threatened, Bernard said.
The cause of the fire was under investigation Monday, Bernard said.
