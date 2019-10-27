Investigators looking into pair of wildfires along Highway 99 in Merced

Two small brush fires partially shut down traffic Sunday on Highway 99 in Merced, briefly slowing traffic in the area.

Firefighters rushed to extinguish the roadsides fires around 3:30 p.m. on Highway 99, between G Street and Child Avenue.

According to Battalion Chief Morgan Madruga, one of the fires burned next to the highway along the southbound lanes, near the 16th Street on-ramp. The other fire scorched brush in the median a short distance away.

California Highway Patrol officers closed down one lane in each direction while 11 firefighters fought the flames for about two hours.

There were no injuries. Both lanes later reopened.

The cause of the fire remained unclear Sunday.