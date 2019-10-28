Briceburg Fire fully contained at 5,563 acres, according to fire officials

Firefighters gained full containment of the Briceburg Fire on Wednesday evening, Oct. 23, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The vegetation fire which burned 5,563 acres outside Yosemite National Park in the Merced River Canyon, burned for more than two weeks.

According to fire officials, the blaze, which began on Sunday, Oct. 6, in the area of Briceburg Road bridge near Highway 140 in Mariposa County, destroyed one structure that officials described as an outbuilding. The wildfire caused mandatory evacuations on both sides of Highway 140 and resulted in a closure of the highway from east of Mariposa to the Savages Trading Post for eight days.

Fire officials said no injuries were reported.

Thick vegetation, drought and steep terrain contributed to the spread of the fire in an area that had not burned in about 100 years, according to CalFire Madera, Mariposa and Merced Unit Public Information Officer Jaime Williams.

The wildfire burned in a predominantly rural area, however it did burn toward some homes and business in the Midpines area, according to Williams.

“We worked very well and very hard with our partners from the ground and the air, just trying to get the upper hand on the fire before it threatened the homes,” said Williams.

In the days following full containment, Williams said crews were out working to smooth bulldozer lines and return the land to pre-fire conditions.

According to CalFire, the cause of the wildfire is under investigation.