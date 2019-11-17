Merced man thrown from vehicle in rollover crash, CHP says

A man was thrown from a vehicle during a rollover crash Sunday night in Merced County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers responded to the collision shortly after 6 p.m. on Santa Fe Drive near Business Park Way. According to CHP Sgt. Danny Bowen, an Atwater man was driving a Toyota Corolla west on Santa Fe Drive with two passengers - a man and a woman from Merced.

The driver of the car lost control and the sedan overturned. The Merced man, who was in the back seat, was ejected, Bowen said.

All three people are believed to be in their 20s, according to the CHP.

The passenger thrown from the vehicle suffered cuts and lacerations during the crash and was expected to be flown to a hospital outside Merced County. The other two people did not report injuries, Bowen said.

Bowen said drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor. The cause of the crash remained under investigation Sunday.